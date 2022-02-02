Carrefour bets on autonomous store in residential condominiums

Until recently, a supermarket in which the consumer could enter, make the purchase, pay through an app and leave without contact with absolutely no human being was seen as a “store of the future”. But this is already the big bet of the present Carrefour in the convenience segment. The plan of the largest food and beverage retailer in the Parents for this year is to accelerate the opening of autonomous stores in residential condominiums in relation to the expansion of conventional points with the banner express.

“In the Express division, this model will be faster than the other convenience store model”, says the Proximity director of the retailer, João Gravata. He does not reveal the amounts that will be invested or how many stores will be opened. But it confirms that the priority for openings of autonomous stores will be in Greater São Paulo. “Our mapping indicates that we have a good amount of space to occupy in this region.”

It is a model that has already been explored by the competition. THE Hirota, a local supermarket chain, for example, debuted in the standalone store segment in residential condominiums in July 2020. Today, the chain has 70 units in operation. This year, 52 more points will be opened. “This segment will be our focus in 2022”, says Helio Freddi, network directorconfirming the trend.

At Carrefour, the autonomous store project began to be designed before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19. With national technology developed by the company itself, the project for the first store of its kind received the green light in 2020. Originally, the plan was to install these spaces in corporate environments. With the health crisis and the explosion of the home office, the plan was modified. It became geared towards residential condominiums, as people were not leaving their homes.

The first two standalone stores opened in December 2020: one in a residential condominium and the other in a coworking space. “The great opportunity came with the pandemic and social isolation”, says Gravata.

He explains that, at the moment, the company is refining the model. Today there are 14 autonomous stores in operation – half of which opened just a month ago. Of the total, 12 are in residential condominiums of apartments and houses.

The first results show that it is a promising business. Due to its reduced size, from 15 to 50 square meters, the investment in a stand-alone store is up to a tenth of the expense of a conventional Express store located on the street. And the average sales value of the autonomous store is equivalent to that of an Express unit in residential neighborhoods, says the executive. Today, the group has 131 traditional Express stores.

Potential

To retail consultant Eugênio Foganholo, partner at Mixxer Desenvolvimento Empresarial, it is reasonable for Carrefour to accelerate further the expansion of the autonomous model in relation to traditional convenience stores because this market segment is practically unexplored. “There are few players and it is a business to be explored.”

Gravata, from Carrefour, recalls that before structured companies such as large chains, some startups had autonomous stores in the country. Abroad, one of the first experiences of the model was the Amazon Gowhich uses a different technology from that used in Carrefour, with several cameras installed inside.

In Foganholo’s view, the pandemic accelerated the advance of hyperconvenience stores, close to residences or even installed inside condominiums. They are open 24 hours a day, with a good supply of ready-to-eat meals, fresh foods and items that solve emergencies, such as the lack of cold beer or dessert, for example.

logistical challenge

One of the challenges of this model, according to Foganholo, is the logistics of supply. In other words: guarantee that there will be no shortage of the product you are looking for. “When the consumer goes to a store like this and does not find the desired item several times, he stops attending.”

With an eye on the risk of lack of products on the shelves and the lower logistics cost, Carrefour wants to start the expansion of the model through the capital of São Paulo and surroundings. Gravata says he intends to exhaust opening stores of this type in regions supplied by the company’s distribution centers in these areas. On the possibility of expanding these stores to other states, he says there are no concrete plans yet. But, in the future, the company wants to have autonomous stores in the main urban centers of the country.

Understand what Carrefour’s ‘at home’ store is like

The store varies between 15 to 50 square meters. One of the models is a kind of modular container, which allows the reuse of materials.

The number of items available on the shelves ranges from 350 to 900. It includes food, beverages, toiletries, cleaning and ready meals. Prices are the same as a high street Express store.

Consumers install the Meu Carrefour application, which gives access to the store via Scan & Go technology, which also allows them to leave. The resident checks prices, inserts items in the virtual cart using QR-Code and pays with the registered credit card.