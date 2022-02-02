CBF publishes detailed table of the Copa do Brasil; 1st phase starts on February 22nd | Brazil’s Cup

The 1st phase of the Copa do Brasil won a date and time to start. The tournament will kick off in Minas Gerais with the duel between Pouso Alegre-MG and Paraná, at 4:30 pm on February 22nd. On the same day, but at 9:30 pm, Santos will be the first national football giant to take action: take Salgueiro, in Pernambuco . São Paulo debuts on February 24 against Campinense-PB, in Campina Grande, Paraíba. Vasco takes the Ferroviária-SP, on March 2, in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo. See the duels below.

The classifieds of the 1st phase will be defined in just one match, with the best placed in the CBF National Ranking as a visitor. The finals are scheduled for October 12 and 19.

4:30 pm – Pouso Alegre-MG vs Paraná, in Minas Gerais

7 pm – Cascavel-PR x Ponte Preta, in Paraná

7 pm – Lagarto-SE x Figueirense, in Sergipe

9:30 pm – URT-MG x Avai, in Minas Gerais

9:30 pm – Salgueiro vs Santos, to be decided

3:30 pm – Tuntum-MA x Volta Redonda, in Maranhão

3:30 pm – Glória-RS vs Brasil de Pelotas, in Rio Grande do Sul

4 pm – Azuriz-PR x Botafogo-SP, in Paraná

4 pm – Atlético-BA x CSA-AL, in Bahia

7 pm – ASA-AL x Cuiabá-MT, in Alagoas

7 pm – Altos x Sport, in Piauí

9:30 pm – Sergipe x Cruzeiro, in Sergipe

9:30 pm – Tocantinópolis x Náutico, in Tocantins

10pm – Humaitá-AC x Brasiliense, in Acre

3:30 pm – Fluminense-PI x Oeste-SP, in Piauí

4 pm – Nova Iguaçu-RJ vs Criciúma, in Rio de Janeiro

4:30 pm – São Raimundo-AM x Manaus, in Amazonas

7 pm – Bahia de Feira x Coritiba, in Bahia

9:30 pm – Campinense vs São Paulo, in Paraíba

The second week reserved by the CBF for the other games of the 1st phase of the Copa do Brasil will be marked by the debuts of Vasco, Internacional, Guarani, Goiás and Vitória.

4pm – Maricá-RJ vs Guarani, in Rio de Janeiro

19h – Moto Club x Chapecoense, in São Luís

21:30 – Mirassol x Gremio, in São Paulo

21:30 – Sousa-PB x Goiás, in Paraíba

3:30 pm – Icasa vs Tombense, in Ceará

3:30 pm – Ceilândia-DF x Londrina, in the Federal District

3:30 pm – Real Noroeste-ES x Operário-PR, in Espírito Santo

3:30 pm – Tuna Luso x Novorizontino, in Pará

4 pm – Portuguesa-RJ x CRB, in Rio de Janeiro

4:30 pm – Costa Rica-MS x ABC, in Mato Grosso do Sul

4:30 pm – Worker-MT x Sampaio Corrêa, in Mato Grosso

6 pm – Rio Branco-AC x Vila Nova-GO, in Acre

7 pm – Porto Velho-RO x Juventude, in Rondônia

8:30 pm – Gremio Anapolis x Juazeirense, in Goiás

8:30 pm – Train-AP x Paysandu, in Amapá

9:30 pm – Ferroviária-SP x Vasco, in São Paulo

21:30 – São Raimundo-RR x Ceará, in Roraima

3:30 pm – Nova Venêcia-ES x Ferroviário-CE, in Espírito Santo

4 pm – Castanhal-PA x Vitória-BA, in Pará

7 pm – União-MT x Atlético-GO, in Mato Grosso

9:30 pm – Globo FC x Internacional, in Rio Grande do Norte

In the 1st phase, the visitor even advances with an advantage. In the 2nd phase, the tie takes the match to penalties, from the 3rd phase onwards, there will be a round-trip system with the possibility of penalties in case of a tie in the number of goals. The Copa do Brasil does not have the criterion of goals away from home.