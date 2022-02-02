Central lane must be released in 10 days

The central lane of Marginal Tietê, towards the Ayrton Senna highway, should be closed for about 10 days after a crater opened up next to the works on Line 6-Orange of the São Paulo subway.

The information was confirmed by Paulo Galli, secretary of Metropolitan Transport in the state, in an interview with Bom Dia SP, on TV Globo. The authority informed that the hole, which appeared yesterday morning, is already being covered by rocks and mortar, as announced last night by the STM. The material to fill the crater is being “launched from a distance” to avoid risks to the employees involved.

“We are now injecting concrete. There will be 5,000 cubic meters of concrete. In fact, it is not concrete: it is a mortar, and the concrete will also be placed there. .

After filling the crater, the team, which includes employees from the city hall and Sabesp, will place piles along the Marginal Tietê to support it. Afterwards, the sewage that leaked after the rupture of a water main in the region of the subway works will also be removed.

Only after the whole process, the central lane of the road will be released, which should take around 10 days, according to the forecast informed by Galli.

“It is the main road in São Paulo, with a monstrous flow, and we need to release it quickly”, he stressed.

The Transport Secretary also highlighted that part of the works on line 6-Orange, which is currently scheduled to be delivered in October 2025, are maintained even after the accident.

“We have more than 20 construction sites that will continue. What we have today is the interruption of Tatuzão. It will be renovated […] The seasons that are being made will continue, this work continues to be played […] We can’t give that deadline (for the completion of the entire line work) today, because we don’t have a deadline for the return of the Tatuzão”, detailed the authority, also informing that the tatuzão used to open the tunnel is covered with sewage after the incident yesterday morning.