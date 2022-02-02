Check out 5 signs that may indicate you’ve had Covid

Covid-19 cases have exploded in the last month because of the Ômicron variant, which is more contagious than other strains. So, it is not very difficult to find someone who has had or is with the disease.

However, some of those infected do not show symptoms, a factor that causes many people to be victims of the virus without knowing it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that asymptomatic patients pose a great risk because, although they do not have symptoms, they can transmit Covid-19. And the disease is not always accompanied by cough, sore throat or fever, for example.

According to experts, there are other signs that can indicate that a person has had the disease, but they are less common. Look:

1. Had cold or flu symptoms but did not get tested

Viral diseases have similar symptoms in the body, and identifying the signs of each is necessary to protect your health and that of others. There is evidence that the Ômicron strain, unlike earlier versions of the virus, causes milder, flu-like symptoms. So if you didn’t feel sick enough to get tested, you may have had Covid-19 and recovered without knowing it.

2. Hair is falling out a lot lately

If you notice unusual hair loss, it could be because you have had the virus. A study published in the scientific journal The Lancet about a year ago found that 22% of patients suffer from hair loss in the six months after infection, and women are most at risk.

The researchers looked at a variety of long-term symptoms of the coronavirus and found that 359 of 1,655 patients in Wuhan suffered from hair loss. According to the survey, this is a primary long-term symptom of Covid-19.

3. Family members caught Covid-19

If everyone in your family has been infected except you, it could be that you were infected and didn’t know it. With the advancement of vaccination, many infected people have mild symptoms or no symptoms.

4. Had stomach problems

In addition to the main respiratory symptoms of Covid-19, there are reports of patients who have had diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal discomfort. According to a study published in the journal Gastroenterology, for some, diarrhea can be the first and only sign of infection.

5. Had a rash or infection on the toes

Some patients have experienced skin changes very similar to dryness and allergy — experts warn that occurrences could mean you’ve contracted Ômicron. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that pale skin, rashes, prickly heat, dry skin and toes of Covid – characterized by scaling, redness, blisters and swelling on the feet – are also signs. of the disease.

While the rash is a well-known symptom of some viruses, researchers were surprised to see a large number and variety of types of skin problems in coronavirus patients. In some cases, they appear even in the absence of any other symptoms.

Is there a way to know if someone has already been infected?

Infectologists explain that it is possible to identify if a person has already been infected through two types of tests: components of the virus or anti-Sars-CoV-2 antibodies. Among the available virus component tests, RT-PCR is able to detect virus RNA. In addition to this, other molecular biology tests are usually performed on samples from the upper respiratory tract to find out if the virus was already present in the body.

There are also serological tests, which detect antibodies produced by the body in response to infection. With these tests, it is possible to see if a person has already been in contact with the virus.

With information from Metropolis.