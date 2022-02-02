Cisa questions study that says alcohol prevents covid-19

posted on 01/02/2022 22:39



(credit: Sueli Maestri/Disclosure)

On January 26, 2022, a Chinese study was released linking alcoholic beverages and covid-19. One of the points mentioned was that many people who drank wine frequently proved to be less likely to contract the disease. Beer, according to the study, was more capable of helping to contract the virus.

But the Health and Alcohol Information Center — which is one of the main references in Brazil on this topic — disagrees with the relationship between alcoholic beverages and infection with covid-19.

According to a press release, Cisa highlights points against the data presented. “Abusive consumption of alcohol can weaken the immune system, affecting defense cells and making the body an easier target for disease”, says one of the excerpts. “Risk factors for Covid-19 infection, such as isolation level and health conditions, and vaccination were not considered in the study.”

Another caveat was that there are other variables that were not taken into account in the study. “Therefore, further studies are needed for the supposed protective effects of wine for Covid-19 to be confirmed.”

In addition, Cisa expressed concern about the incentive that could be given to the population to drink more to be more protected against covid-19. On the subject, they warned: “Starting to drink or consume in excess of any type of alcoholic beverage is not a safe way to prevent covid-19. Vaccination and the adoption of sanitary measures (use of a mask, constant hand hygiene and distancing) are the best strategies to reduce the risk of contracting the disease”.

Read the statement in full:



In view of the repercussion of the Chinese study Risk Appears to Vary Across Different Alcoholic Beverages* published in the journal Frontiers of Nutrition, the CISA – Center for Information on Health and Alcohol, a national reference on the subject, considers it relevant to clarify that:

1. The World Health Organization recommends that the consumption of any type of drink does not protect against covid-19 or prevent infection caused by the coronavirus.

2. Red wine only had a protective effect against covid-19 when subjects consumed the drink above or twice the UK recommended guidelines (less than 14 units per week, with one glass of wine being two units) and the authors attribute the protection to the antioxidant properties of polyphenols.

3. Robust scientific evidence indicates that excessive alcohol consumption – above known moderate or low risk limits – is linked to a variety of diseases and injuries. In addition, according to several studies, alcohol abuse can weaken the immune system, affecting defense cells and making the body an easier target for diseases.

4. Risk factors for covid-19 infection, such as isolation level and health conditions, and vaccination were not considered in the study. There are also other complex variables that are difficult to control, such as socioeconomic status. Therefore, more studies are needed for the supposed protective effects of wine for covid-19 to be confirmed.

CISA also expresses concern about the way the population received the results of the study and reinforces the warning that starting to drink or consume in excess of any type of alcoholic beverage is not a safe way to prevent covid-19. Vaccination and the adoption of sanitary measures (mask use, constant hand hygiene and distancing) are the best strategies to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.