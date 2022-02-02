City creates its own Uber with 90% transfer to drivers

Called Bibi Mob, an application is rapidly gaining space in the city of Araraquara

This year alone, more than 5,000 races have been held on the Bibi Mob;

City Hall is helping to launch two more apps, one for motorcycle freight and another for food delivery;

The remaining 10% goes towards maintaining the application and managing the cooperative.

In the city of Araraquara, in the state of São Paulo, Uber’s dominance is threatened, all because of an app created by the city’s Cooperativa dos Drivers de Aplications (Coomappa).

Drivers, tired of the low percentage transferred by traditional apps, decided to create their own, Bibi Mob, which pays 90% of the value of rides to drivers.

The common, of the other international applications, is the payment of a maximum of 60%. One of the great differentials for passengers is the absence of a dynamic fare, which increases the value of the rides as more people request it.

Application was created with the help of the city hall

In operation since the beginning of the year, Bibi Mob already has 270 drivers and 7 thousand registered users. In all, more than 5,000 races have been carried out on the platform.

The novelty was supported by the city government, which under the Coopera Araraquara program, whose objective is to help initiatives related to cooperativism, provided training and support for the development of the tool.

The cooperative also gained exclusive rooms and points at the Araraquara Bus Terminal, where Coomappa’s headquarters will be located.

According to Mayor Edinho Silva (PT), the remaining 10% of the fees are used to maintain the application and manage the cooperative.

“It is an initiative that is working and that will be a national reference. We will continue to support and give all the support to our cooperatives”, said the mayor, in a note.

In addition, two other applications are being developed with the assistance of the city hall, one aimed at shipping motorcycles and another for food delivery. It is estimated that both will be operational later this year.