City Hall to Fill Crater with Rocks in Subway Tunnel

The SMT (Secretariat for Metropolitan Transport) of São Paulo decided to close up the crater opened at the construction site of subway line-6 ​​with rocks and mortar. This morning, a sewer pipeline broke, flooding the site. Part of Marginal Tietê ended up collapsing.

With this, the government intends to stabilize the situation of the highway. The decision was taken during a meeting of a committee formed by the state government, the city hall of the capital, Sabesp and Acciona, the concessionaire responsible for the works.

After opening the crater on the runway, all the Marginal runways were closed, towards Ayrton Senna. At around 11 am, when the express lane was opened, the hole occupied only one lane of the local road. By 3pm, I’d had almost two. At 17:30, the asphalt of another lane had already given way. There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the flooding and subsequent landslide,

At around 4:30 pm, the central lane began to be cleared by CET agents. The Civil Defense, however, prevented the reopening – because it understands that there is a risk. The central and local roads remain closed.

Landslide left no injuries

Despite the shocking images showing the landslide on the waterfront, no one was injured when the ground gave way. According to STM, four construction workers were taken to hospitals to undergo a checkup because they came into contact with contaminated water.

THE UOL tried to contact STM and Acciona to find out if the workers have already been discharged, but have not received any response on the matter so far.

Just before the cave-in, officials said they heard a “rumbling” from the lower part of the excavation, as water allegedly ruptured the structure. Whoever was there started running. According to reports, there was no one else in the area when the runway collapsed.

Line 6-Orange is part of a Public Private Partnership between the state government and the Spanish concessionaire Acciona and should be 15 km long, connecting Vila Brasilândia, in the north, to São Joaquim station.

The MP-SP (São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office) launched a civil investigation, through the Capital’s Housing and Urban Planning Prosecutor’s Office, to investigate the causes of the collapse and the urban and environmental damage resulting from the accident.