City Hall wants BRL 3 million land donated to Chinese company back

Land donated by the city hall for the installation of the industry (Photo: Disclosure)

The city hall of Maracaju, a city 160 kilometers from Campo Grande, started a process to try to recover the 102 hectares of land valued at more than BRL 3 million, donated to a group of Chinese investors BBCA in 2015, through the Tax Incentives Law.

Last week, the acting mayor of the city, Mauro Christianini, met with the group’s leaders so that the company could present installation plans in the municipality, under penalty of retaking the donated land.

At the beginning of the installation process in the municipality, the company promised an investment of US$ 1.21 billion and the generation of 1,000 jobs in a processing industry of 200,000 tons of corn per year only in the production of starch and cereal bran. There was still the expectation of producing polylactic acid, a material used in biodegradable products.

Meeting held between members of the municipal executive and company representatives (Photo: Disclosure)

“We demand an immediate solution to this imbroglio that has dragged on for years, bringing losses to the municipality that bet on this company as a generator of employment and income for our people, now, with the support of the City Council and the Development Council, we will take more measures drastic and definitive, we even demand compliance with what was agreed in 2014 when the company presented its work plan” explained the mayor.

In addition to the 102 hectares provided by the city, the group bought another 170 hectares at the time of the negotiations. The BBCA Group even built two warehouses within the 170 hectares purchased with its own resources that are used to dry grains such as soybeans and corn after harvesting. Since 2020, the structure that was supposed to house the industry has been rented by a local cooperative.

According to Maracaju City Hall, BBCA Brazil participated in the videoconference meeting represented by an engineer and a lawyer. The report tried to contact the group through the phone number on the official website, but the calls were not answered.

On its website, the company states that located in Maracaju, it is responsible for the production, construction engineering and production management of the corn processing project.