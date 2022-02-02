City of Araraquara (SP) has its own ‘Uber’ that transfers 90% of the fare to drivers

Residents of Araraquara (274 km from São Paulo) have, since the beginning of this year, a new passenger transport application created in the municipality. The novelty became a business opportunity.

Bibi Mob already has 270 drivers and 7,000 users registered in the tool. The gimmick: 90% of the value of rides carried out by the app is passed on to workers.

The percentage is much higher than the transport applications that dominate this market, whose transfers for the provision of the service to registered professionals do not exceed 60%.

The low rate of transfers associated with the high price of fuel has been responsible for a stampede of professionals in this sector, which has an impact on the provision of service to passengers, with cancellations and delays in meeting the requested rides.

Keeping an eye on this reality, the city of Araraquara says it has given support and guidance to the creation of the application to tackle the problem of low remuneration for professionals and poor service delivery to its 256,000 inhabitants.

Under the umbrella of Coopera Araraquara, a program that seeks to accelerate initiatives related to cooperativism, drivers linked to the city’s Coomappa (Application Drivers’ Cooperative) received training and support to create the tool.

The cooperative also gained rooms in the space where the Araraquara Bus Terminal operates, where the cooperative’s headquarters will be installed in the municipality.

The latest balance released by the city hall points out that at least 5,000 races have already been carried out with the Bibi Mob.

Passengers also have the advantage of not having to pay the dynamic fare in the races, a mechanism used by traditional applications when demand is greater in relation to the number of available drivers.

According to Mayor Edinho Silva (PT), the remaining 10% of the fare, since 90% is passed on to drivers, will be allocated “to the management of the cooperative”.

“It is an initiative that is working and that will be a national reference. We will continue to support and give all the support to our cooperatives”, said the mayor, in a note.

The city says it has two more local apps under development: one in the motorcycle freight area and another for food delivery – both will come into operation later this year in the municipality.

