College student tracking Elon Musk’s plane gets job offer

19-year-old college student Jack Sweeney, who clashed with Elon Musk over running a Twitter account that tracks the billionaire’s private jet, has been offered a job by Stratos Jet Charters.

The Orlando-based charter company has invited Sweeney to join its technology development team, The Post reported. Stratos is a competitor to Wheels Up and NetJets, which also offer private jet services.

Sweeney told ‘The Post’ that he is still not sure if he will accept the offer. The college student works as a part-time app developer for UberJets, another charter company.

+ ‘The New York Times’ buy Wordle, a word game that has become a craze around the world

Stratos CEO Joel Thomas told the student that he showed his creativity with jet tracking. For Thomas, Sweeney’s knowledge can help Stratos query suppliers more efficiently and predict flight times more accurately.

Sweeney operates accounts that track jet flights for other billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to close the @ElonJet Twitter account, but the student rejected the offer and counter-offered $50,000 and asked for an internship. Musk did not respond to Sweeney and blocked him on Twitter.

