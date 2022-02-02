Confusion between members of organized supporters ends in a brawl in a game in Brazil – Rádio Itatiaia













While the ball rolled on the lawn of Mineirão for Brazil x Paraguay, a fight with flying chairs took place in the stands of Gigante da Pampulha. The confusion was such that it required strong police intervention in the upper yellow sector of the stadium during the first half of the match.

Sad scenes in the Mineirão stands pic.twitter.com/z1xWbvqqpe — CAMarada Luke 13 ?? ? (@lucaxcmd) February 2, 2022

According to information from the Minas Gerais Military Police, members of the Mafia Azul, an organized crowd from Cruzeiro, and Galoucura, with Atlético fans, were involved in the incident, which took place at the Mineirão police station. 21 fans were arrested.

Images show fans detained by the PM after the fight. One of the people was taken to the Odilon Behrens hospital by ambulance. Videos recorded by fans show pools of blood in the Mineirão grandstand.

After the end of the game, which ended with Brazil winning 4-0 over Paraguay, the Mineirão press office released an official note about the fight. The stadium regretted the confusion and said that the investigation will be the responsibility of the authorities.

“Still in the first half of the game between Brazil and Paraguay, this Tuesday (1st), there was a general fight in the Upper Yellow sector. The fans were identified by the Military Police as members of the Galoucura and Mafia Azul organized fans. controlled with the intervention of the Military Police. There were arrests and injuries, but the consolidated data of the occurrence must be verified with the police authorities.

