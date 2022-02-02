Congress resumes work on Wednesday amid controversy over high fuel prices | Politics

After 40 days of recess, the National Congress resumes work this Wednesday (2) – with a solemn opening session of the legislative year – pressured by an agenda shortened by the elections and in the midst of a clash between powers over the rise in the price of fuels, which has contributed to the increase in inflation.

On the one hand, the state governments, which decided to keep the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels, hold Petrobras and the federal government responsible for the soaring prices to consumers. President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, follows the strategy of blaming the governors.

The search for a solution should be the subject of discussions among congressmen. At the beginning of the year, the government announced that it was considering sending a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to Congress to try to contain the rise in fuel and cooking gas. However, not even internally there was consensus on the scope of this PEC.

Government to submit proposal to Congress to reduce diesel tax

Last Monday, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), met in search of a solution.

According to Lira, the reduction of taxes on alcohol and gasoline was discarded and the solution for cooking gas was still uncertain. One of the possibilities would be for the text to authorize the reduction – to zero, if necessary – of federal taxes only on diesel.

Lira talks about project to try to stop high fuel prices

Also during the recess, a publication by Lira anticipated the debates. The deputy said that the House did its part by approving a project that changes the calculation of taxation and determines that the ICMS charged in each state will be calculated based on the average price of fuel in the two previous years. “Demands, go to the Senate”, wrote Lira on a social network.

In the Senate, where the weight of state governments is greater than in the Chamber, the proposal has not yet advanced, but it has been the subject of meetings between Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the House, and Arthur Lira.

Senators believe that using the average price of fuel in the two previous years as a reference is exaggerated and suggest a six-month window. In addition, authorization to reduce federal taxes on diesel could be included in this proposal, which would have to return to the House if approved with changes by the Senate.

The senators preferred to prioritize a project, authored by Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) and reported by Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), which creates an “exceptional and eventual” program to stabilize the value of fuels.

The text proposes the creation of a “compensation account”, with six different sources of funds, the main ones resulting from the increase in revenue with the rise in the international price of oil and an eventual rise in the dollar; the crude oil export tax; and royalties destined for the Union.

The account would be used, in the event of an increase in oil prices, to insure or reduce the value of fuels, dampening the increase for the final consumer.

“I would get from R$2 to R$3 in fuel price reductions. But, in the government’s struggle, at the Ministry of Economy, they may come to the conclusion that half of that can be reached. We are offering a toolbox so that the government can take measures to reduce the cost of fuel, it is not an imposition”, declared Jean Paul Prates.

The government’s economic team does not support the PT bench’s proposal, approved by the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) and which is awaiting analysis by the plenary.

The creation of a fund to stabilize fuel prices was even discussed by Bolsonaro’s economic team. Part of the proceeds from oil royalties would supply the fund, but the idea was abandoned.

Senate: tax reform

At the end of last year, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), announced that one of the main priorities this year was to move forward with the PEC on tax reform, which is in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the House.

Rapporteur of the proposal, Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) has already presented a favorable opinion to the text, which, among other points, provides for the creation of the so-called “dual VAT”, with the aim of simplifying the tax system.

According to the PEC, the federal government must unify two taxes within its competence (PIS and Cofins) in the so-called Social Contribution on Operations with Goods and Services (CBS). And states and municipalities would have a separate tax, resulting from the unification of ICMS (state) and ISS (municipal).

In dual VAT, the Union would have the competence to have a Federal VAT autonomously, with independent legislation and administration, while states and municipalities would have shared management to adopt the other value-added tax.

Senators, however, see difficulties in approving the text, especially in an election year. Along the same lines, as the g1 showed, economists also see little chance that the government will be able to pass reforms in 2022.

President Jair Bolsonaro himself said, in an interview last month, that reforms should not advance this year, due to the election year.

In addition, other projects dealing with tax reform are in the pipeline and there is no alignment between the Chamber and the Senate.

At g1, the leader of the PL in the Chamber, Wellington Roberto (PB), said that the legend – the same as that of President Jair Bolsonaro – wants to give priority to the text sent by the Executive in July 2020.

“Let’s go back to the issue of tax reform, which is very important, especially for the economic area. The reform has not advanced, it is in this situation between the House and the Senate, but we have the CBS proposal, which is ready to be voted on. I will speak to President Arthur [Lira] see the possibility that now in the first month of resumption of work, put it to vote”, said the leader of the PL.

In the first working week of 2022, the Senate only foresees the analysis of the provisional measure that makes it mandatory for health plans to cover oral cancer drugs.

Pressures for the installation of a new parliamentary commission of inquiry are also likely to grow in the Senate.

Members of the now extinct Covid CPI try to create a new collegiate after the delay in childhood vaccination. There are also articulations for the resumption of the work of the CPMI of Fake News.

As it is an electoral year, there is resistance to the creation of a new CPI, which could be used as a platform for political parties in the dispute for mandates in federal and state executives and legislatures.

According to Pacheco’s interlocutors, the topic will be discussed during a meeting of leaders aimed at defining the priorities for the year.

Chamber: customs agenda

In this fourth and final year of Jair Bolsonaro’s term, the government is trying to implement projects that were part of the president’s campaign promise in 2018, but which did not advance.

In this list, proposals that make up the so-called customs agenda stand out, most of which are still pending in the Chamber.

One of the proposals that is on the radar of government leaders is the one that expands the carrying of weapons to different categories of professionals, such as traffic agents, criminal police and public lawyers, and stipulates rules for registration, possession and sale of firearms and ammunition. .

The text also allows security professionals to carry weapons even outside working hours. Presented by the government in 2019, the bill was distributed to three House committees, but none of them were voted on.

Deputy leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Sanderson (PSL-RS) said that the government’s base in the Chamber intends to take the text for a vote in committees and in the plenary still in the first semester.

“This project is on hold and we are working to go to the plenary this semester. This matter is of interest to the government and we have been charged. We need to take it to a vote”, said the deputy.

Bolsonaro’s allied base will also try to take the bill on action against terrorists to the plenary this election year. Presented by deputy Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO) in 2019, the project is a reissue of a 2016 proposal by the then deputy and current president Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the proposal, the law can be applied against acts that “are offensive to human life or effectively destructive in relation to some critical infrastructure, essential public service or key resource”.

For critics, the device is too broad and could include, for example, democratic demonstrations.

Another agenda that the government base is trying to advance is that of “homeschooling”. The practice, prohibited in Brazil, provides for basic education to be offered at home, with periodic evaluation by the government and supervision of parents. The rapporteur is the deputy Luísa Canziani (PTB-PR).

All these proposals, however, do not have consensus in the House.

Another project that should generate debates in the Chamber is the one that proposes the legalization of gambling. Lira said last December that the text would be appreciated this year by the plenary, and deputies have already approved an urgency regime for the text. The theme, however, finds resistance mainly within the evangelical bench.

The project, in progress for more than 30 years, authorizes the operation of bingos, casinos and animal games.

Currently, the Criminal Misdemeanors Act treats gambling as misdemeanors, with a simple prison sentence of three months to one year and a fine. In the case of animal game, the penalty is simple imprisonment, from four months to one year and a fine. The proposal removes these two types of misdemeanor from the current legislation.