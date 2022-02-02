Copom, Santander and Cielo and what else you need to know to invest well today

As of 6:30 pm this Wednesday (2), all eyes of the market will be on the Copom (Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee) decision on the economy’s new basic interest rate, the Selic. More specifically, for the communiqué accompanying the decision, which should bring the next steps for monetary policy.

Most economists are betting that the rate will increase by 1.5 percentage points at this meeting, which would take interest rates to 10.75%, the highest level since April 2017. The question is whether, pressured by unrelenting inflation and imminent interest rate hike in the US, the collegiate will indicate that it will maintain the rhythm in the next meetings, in March and May.

The risk is to exaggerate the dose and compromise economic activity without greater benefits to contain inflation. At 9 am, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) reports the December PIM (Monthly Industrial Survey), showing how the industry behaved at the end of 2021.

A little later, at 10:15 am, the ADP report on private sector employment in the United States comes out, as it will also be closely monitored as a sign of the level of activity in the world’s largest economy.

At 12:30 pm, the DoE (US Department of Energy) informs the updated crude oil inventories, given that it can affect the price of the commodity and with stock prices like Petrobras.

Investors are yet to react to the Eurozone CPI (consumer price index) data for January, which hit a record 5.1% in January and accelerated from December. The number puts more pressure on the ECB (European Central Bank) to raise interest rates at this Thursday’s meeting (3).

Cielo and Santander

Before the market opens, investors will follow Santander’s fourth quarter results. After closing, Cielo’s balance sheet will be released.

In the US, Meta (Facebook) also publishes its results after the close of business for the day.

Stocks on the rise

International stocks were up this morning. At around 7:55 am, the Euro Stoxx index, one of the main ones in Europe, was up 0.46%.

American futures contracts also traded in the green. The Dow Jones was up 0.16%, the S&P 500 was up 0.74% and the Nasdaq was up 1.39%, boosted by the strong rally in Alphabet shares, which jumped more than 10% after the release of the balance in the Tuesday night (1st).