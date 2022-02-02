Copom sets Selic this Wednesday; market predicts rate above 10% for the first time in four years | Economy

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will meet this Wednesday (2) to define the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate.

According to the “Focus” report, released by the Central Bank, financial market analysts predict the Selic rate rising from the current 9.25% to 10.75% per year. The decision will be announced after 6 pm.

If confirmed, this will be the eighth increase in a row which, in practice, will take the basic interest rate above 10% for the first time in four and a half years.

The market forecast is that the rate will rise to 11.75% per year in March, a level at which it should close the year 2022.

Calculation of savings income changes because of the increase in Selic

How the Selic rate is defined

The basic interest rate is the Central Bank’s main instrument to contain the increase in prices.

When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic. When inflation estimates are in line with the targets, the Central Bank reduces the Selic.

In 2022, the central inflation target is 3.5% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. The financial market, however, already predicts inflation above 5% by the end of this year.

For 2023, the financial market raised the inflation estimate from 3.40% to 3.50%. For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

IMF forecasts 0.3% growth in the Brazilian economy for 2022

Consequences of rising interest rates

According to economists, the increase in the basic interest rate of the economy has several effects on the economy.

Discover the main ones below: