Copom sets Selic this Wednesday; market predicts rate above 10% for the first time in four years | Economy

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will meet this Wednesday (2) to define the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate.
According to the “Focus” report, released by the Central Bank, financial market analysts predict the Selic rate rising from the current 9.25% to 10.75% per year. The decision will be announced after 6 pm.
If confirmed, this will be the eighth increase in a row which, in practice, will take the basic interest rate above 10% for the first time in four and a half years.
The market forecast is that the rate will rise to 11.75% per year in March, a level at which it should close the year 2022.
Calculation of savings income changes because of the increase in Selic
How the Selic rate is defined
The basic interest rate is the Central Bank’s main instrument to contain the increase in prices.
When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic. When inflation estimates are in line with the targets, the Central Bank reduces the Selic.
In 2022, the central inflation target is 3.5% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. The financial market, however, already predicts inflation above 5% by the end of this year.
For 2023, the financial market raised the inflation estimate from 3.40% to 3.50%. For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.
IMF forecasts 0.3% growth in the Brazilian economy for 2022
Consequences of rising interest rates
According to economists, the increase in the basic interest rate of the economy has several effects on the economy.
Discover the main ones below:
- Results in higher bank fees, and the trend is that new increases will also be passed on to customers. Last year, the increase in bank interest was the biggest in six years;
- Influence negatively in consumption population and productive investments, thus impacting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and income. Last week, analysts projected a 0.30% expansion for this year, up from a 0.36% increase four weeks earlier.
- generates a additional debt interest expense public. Gabriel Leal de Barros, from RPS Capital, calculated that the Selic rate hike from 2% per year, in March 2021, to 10.75% per year, if confirmed, would generate an additional expense of almost R$280 billion with debt interest (in 12 months).