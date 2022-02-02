Copom should take Selic back to double digits, to 10.75%, but signal deceleration of highs for future meetings

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) began its first meeting of 2022 this Tuesday (1) and will release its monetary policy decision next Wednesday (2), starting at 6:30 pm (Brasília time).

The expectation of consensus in the market is for a new high of 1.50 percentage points, with the Selic expected to return to double digits, a level it abandoned in July 2017, and recording the highest rate since May of that year (11.25%). reaching 10.75%.

If market expectations are confirmed, the current monetary tightening process will accumulate a rise of 8.75 percentage points and will be the strongest since 1999, when, in the midst of the exchange crisis, the BC increased the Selic by 20 percentage points at once. . The current cycle began in March last year, with the economy’s basic interest rates at a historic low of 2%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

XP understands that the analysis of the data since the last Copom leaves its members marginally more concerned about the disinflation process ahead, due to the pressured current inflation, the high expectations and the increase in the price of commodities at the beginning of the year. On the other hand, activity in deceleration and less pressure on the exchange partially alleviate the situation.

“Our simulations replicating the Copom model suggest an increase in the IPCA projection for 2022 from 4.7% to 5.0% and the maintenance of the projection for 2023 at 3.2%. A possible change from the tariff flag hypothesis to electricity would reverse the increase in the projection for 2022”, points out the XP macroeconomics team which, in line with the consensus, projects a 1.5 point increase in the Selic.

Going forward, economists consider the monetary adjustment already implemented and the interest rate above the level they consider neutral (which neither stimulates nor slows the economy, calculated at around 6.5%). They also expect the Copom to stop signaling “an adjustment of the same magnitude” at the next meeting.

“The challenge is not to sound too optimistic about inflation (dovish). To this end, we understand that the Copom will indicate that it will calibrate the next step depending on the data and will maintain the ‘persistence’ signal”, the economists point out.

XP economists point out that the challenge remains great. Consumer inflation continues to run well above the target path and there are still pressures on the wholesale market to pass them on.

The analysis house remains confident in the deceleration of inflation throughout the year. Domestic demand is already weakening, and most of the monetary adjustment already promoted by the BC will still be felt in the economy over the next year.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“In this sense, we maintain our scenario that the Copom will reduce the pace of interest rate hikes to 0.75 percentage point in March, taking the Selic rate to 11.0%. We consider this contractionary level that, if maintained for a sufficiently long time, will produce the convergence of inflation to the target trajectory in 2023”, the economists point out.

The risks persist, however. In the external scenario, commodities continue to rise despite signs of global monetary adjustment. “If this movement continues and we see another year of high commodities, disinflation will be much more difficult. On the domestic side, the usual: the perception of increased fiscal risk, keeping the exchange rate under pressure”, evaluates XP.

For this meeting, Itaú predicts that the Copom will maintain the tone of contractionary monetary tightening at least until the next meeting in March, when it should moderate the rate of increase.

“This decision is consistent with the communication of the authority so far, which seeks to persevere in the monetary tightening strategy, advancing significantly in contractionary territory, until there is consolidation, both of the disinflation process and the anchoring of expectations around the goals” , wrote the bank’s analysts.

UBS BB believes that the Copom should highlight inflation and the deterioration of expectations as the main reasons for its IPCA projection to remain above the official target, hence the need for a tighter policy rate.

“After Wednesday, we project a new Selic rise of 1.25 percentage points in March and a terminal rate of 12%. Currently, the IPCA is hovering around 10% year on year, and we project a stronger deceleration only

in the second half of 2022, ending the year at 4.25% against the official target of 3.5%”, points out UBS BB.

Presidential elections in the second half of the year could pose a risk to long-term fiscal policies, according to analysts at the Swiss bank.

“Until then, the BC may be more conservative, despite a stagnant GDP projection and better fiscal numbers. If the elections evolve well in terms of macroeconomic policies, the basic rate may return to neutral in 2023”, they assess.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In an interview with Bloomberg, Rafael Ihara, chief economist at Meraki, highlighted that he expects the Selic to rise by 1.5 points this week, an advance of 1 point at the March meeting and a final dose of 0.50 point at the following meeting, with final at 12.25%.

But, if the inflation dynamics are well behaved during these first months of the year, it does not rule out that the cycle ends at the March meeting, with 11.75%. “These 50 basis points [finais] the most are cosmetics”, he evaluates.

For the Copom statement, Ihara says it is “feasible” that the BC leaves the door open to reduce the pace at the March meeting.

(with information from Estadão Content)

Related