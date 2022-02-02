Corinthians and Santos meet in Itaquera for the first Paulistão classic

Corinthians and saints face each other this Wednesday, at 21:35 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena. Valid for the third round, this is the first classic of the Paulista Championship in 2022.

Corinthians comes from a 1-0 victory against Santo André, away from home. Sylvinho’s team leads group A of the tournament, with four points won.

For the game, Timão should not count on Cássio, who tested positive for covid-19 this past Monday. The midfielder Victor Cantillo is also absent, as he is with the Colombian national team at Data Fifa. Willian, preserved in the last round, remains out.

On the other hand, João Victor, who felt trauma to his right foot before the game against Santo André, should return. Renato Augusto, spared against Santo André, is training normally and his presence is guaranteed by the Alvinegro side of the capital.

Santos, on the other hand, is going through a difficult time. Fábio Carille’s team has yet to win in Paulistão, with a draw and a defeat. The team has not yet scored goals in the competition and is in third place in group D.

The good news for Santos is that Ricardo Goulart was registered in the BID of the CBF and should make his debut for the team.

On the other hand, also reinforcement Bruno Oliveira tested positive for covid and is a certain absence. Sandry, who missed the last few rounds with a sprained ankle, is doubtful.

In the last classic between the teams, Corinthians beat Santos 2-0 in Itaquera, with goals from Jô and Gabriel. The match was valid for the second round of the Brasileirão.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS X SANTOS

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: January 02, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:35 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus

Assistants: Fabrini Belivaqua Costa and Alex Ang Ribeiro

VAR: Vinicius Furlan

CORINTHIANS: Donelli; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Mantuan.

Technician: Sylvinho

SAINTS: John Paul; Velázquez, Luiz Felipe and Eduardo Bauermann; Madson, Camacho, Zanocelo, Ricardo Goulart and Lucas Braga; Angelo (Marcos Guilherme) and Marcos Leonardo.

Technician: Fábio Carille

