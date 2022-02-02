Corinthians discloses related to the classic against Santos with a new face and weight loss

On Tuesday night, Corinthians finished the preparation for the duel with Santos, for the third round of Paulistão. Therefore, the coach Sylvinho released the list of related for the first classic of the year with 24 names – see below.

The main novelty of Sylvinho’s list is the presence of Ivan. Announced by Corinthians on Monday, the goalkeeper is related and can make his first game for the Parque São Jorge club this Wednesday. – see his moves and saves in the video below.

On the other hand, William follow outside. Embezzlement against Santo André, shirt 10 is absent once again to carry out load control and physical conditioning. In addition to him, another name that is inscribed and left out is Bruno Melo, who was released to resolve private matters.

In addition to those mentioned above, Corinthians has four other names off the list: goalkeeper Guilherme, defender Danilo Avelar, attacking midfielder Ruan Oliveira and striker Jonathan Cafu. The current squad, according to the club itself, has 32 players.

Corinthians and Santos face each other on Wednesday night. At Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the third round of the group stage of the Paulista Championship, the ball rolls at 21:35.

Check the Corinthians related list

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

See goalkeeper Ivan’s shots and saves

