Corinthians ends its preparation for the Clásico against Santos; see probable escalation

Corinthians had its last training session, this Tuesday, before facing Santos, for the third round of the Paulista Championship, at 21:35, this Wednesday. Aiming at the confrontation, the coach Sylvinho promoted a tactical activity to the squad in addition to ball possession work.

The athletes started training with a warm-up, held in one of the fields of CT Joaquim Grava. Afterwards, they started to work on possession of the ball in a reduced space.

The training was finished in another field, already returning to the classic of this Wednesday. In it, coach Sylvinho promoted tactical work, aiming to adapt the team to the duel against Santos.

The statement released by the club’s advice still concerns the specific situation of two absences for the match. the sock Willian was preserved from the related to follow the physical conditioning work. In addition to him, left-back Bruno Melo, who was released to resolve private matters – see the full list.

In this way, coach Sylvinho should not promote major changes in relation to the team that faced Santo André on Sunday. A probable lineup of Corinthians has: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

