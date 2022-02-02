Corinthians loses Willian, counts on returns and relates Ivan; see lineup

Corinthians will not be able to count on Willian for the second straight game of the season.

After participating in the debut against Ferroviária, shirt 10, again, was left out of the list of related and, this time, he will be absent against Santos, in a classic scheduled for 21:35 this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena.

The club’s press office informed that Willian will be preserved “to follow the work plan of load control and physical conditioning”.

Who is also out is the side / defender Bruno Melo, who was released to solve “private matters”.

The good news for Sylvinho is that Renato Augusto and João Victor are back.

In front of Santo André, shirt 8 was spared and the defender underwent treatment to cure pain in his right foot.

On the bench, the novelty will be Ivan, a recently-hired goalkeeper. With Cássio’s absence due to covid-19, Donelli will be the starter, but Ivan, for the first time, will be available in a Timão match.

The lineup still feeds doubts about Paulinho and Jô.

The midfielder has played in the last two matches, but is still chasing him to regain his ideal physical condition, while the striker hopes to make his debut in 2022 after overcoming the covid-19.

The tendency is for Corinthians to enter the field with: Matheus Donelli; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz; Gabriel Pereira (Mosquito), Giuliano (Paulinho), Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Jo (Mantuan).

Corinthians is the leader of Group A, with four points.

See the complete list of Corinthians related:

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

Leave your comment