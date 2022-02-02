Corinthians vs Santos: see probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the Paulistão derby

It’s time for the state’s first classic from São Paulo! On Wednesday (2), at 21:35, Corinthians and saints face each other for the third round of Paulista championshipat Neo Química Arena.

Seeking to take the pressure off, coach Sylvinho will have two heavy casualties in his team. Cássio, who tested positive for Covid-19 last Monday (31)and the sock Willian, preserved to follow the work plan of load control and physical conditioningare embezzlement by Timão.

The coach will also not be able to count on defender Bruno Melo, released by the club to resolve private matters, defender Robson Bambu, who has not yet been registered in Paulistão, and Cantillo, who continues with the Colombian national team.

On the other hand, the new reinforcement Ivan is regular and was registered in the Timão A List, being able to debut for the club.

On the Santos side, the expectation is for the debut of Ricardo Goulart, who appeared in the CBF’s Daily Informative Bulletin (BID) and was inscribed on the Fish A List for Paulistão.

However, coach Carille, who is looking for his first victory in the state, will not be able to count on midfielder Sandry, who has an ankle injury.

Peixe is in 3rd place in Group D of Paulistão, with one point, behind Santo André and Red Bull Bragantino. Corinthians leads Group A with four points.

CORINTHIANS x SANTOS

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 2/2/2022 (Wednesday), at 9:35 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati

Assistants: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa and Alex Ang Ribeiro

VAR: Vinicius Furlan and Vitor Carmona Metestaine

Where to follow: Record, Premiere and Paulistao Play

CORINTHIANS

Matheus Donelli (Ivan), Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Piton; Du Queiroz, Gustavo Silva (Gabriel Pereira), Giuliano (Paulinho), Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Mantuan. Technician: Sylvinho

Embezzlement: Cássio (Covid-19), Robson Bambu (not registered), Bruno Melo (personal problems), Cantillo (Colombian national team) and Willian (load control and physical conditioning)

SAINTS

João Paulo, Emiliano Velázquez, Luiz Felipe (Kaiky) and Eduardo Bauermann; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo (Felipe Jonatan), Ricardo Goulart and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: carille

Embezzlement: Sandry (ankle injury), Kevin Malthus (recovering from knee surgery) and Paulo Mazoti and Bruno Oliveira (Covid-19)