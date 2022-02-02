Corinthians vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Paulista championship

Corinthians welcomes Santos this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:35 pm (Brasília time), for the third round of the Paulista Championship. THE ge accompanies in Real Time – click here to follow along.

Although he won in the last round, Sylvinho arrives for the duel questioned and pressured, as he was at the end of last year. Timão’s performance against Santo André, even victorious, did not please. A victory in the classic is essential to soften the external climate.

The great lack of the classic by the Corinthians side will be Cássio. The giant has Covid and, therefore, has not been training at the CT and is in isolation. Willian, still working on load control with the physical trainers and physical therapist, is also out.

After two rounds with a performance below expectations and with criticism from the fans, Santos will have the return of coach Fábio Carille to the bench.

A victory in the classic can remove the climate of distrust that revolves around Alvinegro, who created little offensively against Inter de Limeira and Botafogo-SP.

In addition, Santos will finally have the debut of Ricardo Goulart. Hired to be the star of the cast, shirt 10 regularized the situation and was enrolled in Paulistão.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the match live. Youtube and Paulistão Play also show.

Sylvinho continues with the missing team. Cássio, already cut from the last round, remains out to treat Covid. Matheus Donelli, therefore, will continue as the team’s starter. Newcomer goalkeeper Ivan should start on the bench. Besides them, William is another casualty. He does load control jobs.

On the other hand, Renato Augusto and João Victor, who lost the last round, are back. Renato did physical work, while the defender lost the match due to a step on his foot.

Caio sees exaggeration in criticism of Sylvinho at Corinthians: “Let the guy work”

Who is out: Cássio (Covid), Willian (spared), Cantillo (Colombian national team), Bruno Melo (released due to personal problems) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision of injury)

Probable team: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira) and Mantuan.

Santos – Coach: Fabio Carille

After two rounds away because of Covid-19, Fábio Carille will command the team for the first time this season. For this confrontation, the Santos coach will count on the returns of Kaiky (recovered from Covid-19) and Gabriel Pirani (fulfilled suspension).

In addition, the coach also hopes to have the turns of Felipe Jonatan and Sandry, even if starting the match on the bench.

However, Peixe’s main highlight for the classic is Ricardo Goulart. Hired as the player who changes the level of the squad, the attacking midfielder received the number 10 shirt and, finally, regularized his situation. The athlete’s debut is highly anticipated by Santos.

Fábio Carille returns to travel with the Santos team

Who is out: Paulo Mazoti and Bruno Oliveira (Covid-19). Kevin Malthus (recovering from knee injury) and Sandry (still recovering from ankle injury).

Possible team: João Paulo; Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Velázquez; Madson, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Ricardo Goulart and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Marcos Leonardo.

