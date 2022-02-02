Corinthians welcomes Santos in the first Clásico of the year to remain in the leadership of Paulisto

Corinthians welcomes Santos, at 9:35 pm this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, for the first classic of the season. Timão tries its second victory in Paulistão to establish itself in the leadership of group A.

The team led by Sylvinho arrives for the match with four points, one more than the second place. Santos, in turn, has a draw and a defeat and is third in group D.

So that you, the fan, know all the details of the match, the My Helm separated everything about the game.

Escalation

Regarding the last game, coach Sylvinho will have the absences of Willian and Bruno Melo. In addition to the duo, goalkeeper Cássio is again absent due to Covid-19.

Thus, a possible Corinthians has: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

Arbitration

The FPF defined that Thiago Luis Scarascati will be the main referee of the match. He will be assisted by Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa and Alex Ang Ribeiro at the flags and will have Vinicius Furlan as a video referee.

how to watch

The game will have a single Corinthians crowd. Ticket sales have been open since last Friday and tickets can still be purchased. For more details, just click here.

For fans who cannot be at the Neo Química Arena, there are still options for broadcasting on television and on the internet. In the first of them, the game will be available on closed TV with the channel Premiere and on the grid opened by recordwhile in the second game is the responsibility of the Paulistao Play.

There is still the possibility of following the game in real time My Timon. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:35 pm, and fans have access to photos, videos and exclusive comments, as well as being able to interact with other internet users.

