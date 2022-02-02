Covid: end of the pandemic? Countries that lift restrictions even with cases still high

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Restaurants in France require vaccination passport upon entry

Restaurants in France require vaccination passport upon entry

After weeks of record daily cases and an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths, some European countries are easing rules to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the face of an apparent downward trend in the number of infections.

The United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Austria, Finland, Belgium, Greece and Sweden are among the countries that are relaxing rules and seeking a “new normal” to deal with the pandemic – with rules that do not force people to live isolated.

In some places, such as the Netherlands, there has not even been a clear downward trend in the contagion, but the authorities are under pressure to reopen the economy – with many sectors arguing that at the moment the problems generated by the lockdown and restrictions are worse than those created by the pandemic. virus.

On Tuesday (1/2), the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern about the possible relaxation of measures against the virus, without naming specific countries.

