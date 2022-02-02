Covid: New Zealand will allow entry of pregnant journalist who asked Taliban for help

Journalist Charlotte Bellis, a white woman in a hijab, with Taliban officers in Afghanistan

Credit, Charlotte Bellis/Instagram

photo caption,

Journalist Charlotte Bellis said she asked the Taliban for help after her request to return to New Zealand was denied.

A pregnant New Zealand journalist who said she asked the Taliban for help after not being able to return home has been allowed to return by New Zealand following the backlash.

Charlotte Bellis said she flew to Afghanistan after failing to get an entry ticket into her home country under New Zealand’s Covid-pandemic border rules put in place to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country. To date, New Zealand has had just 53 deaths from the virus and 1,600 cases of the disease.

Amid the repercussions of the Bellis case, criticism emerged of the journalist’s privileged connections with the Taliban.

The extremist group that controls Afghanistan has brutally repressed women’s rights since it took power after the US left the country. They were accused of arresting, torturing and even killing activists.

