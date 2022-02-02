Crater on the Tietê waterfront increases next to subway line work – 02/01/2022 – Daily life

The crater opened on Tuesday (1st) after the rupture of a sewage pipe in the work of the subway line 6-orange increased in size during this afternoon. At around 6 pm, it reached three lanes of the local track, heading towards the Ayrton Senna highway, at the height of the Piqueri bridge.

In the morning, at 8:21 am, a leak was detected in the sewer pipe, which soon turned into a rupture, leading to the opening of a crater. At first, the hole took over only the first lane of the local track of the Tietê waterfront.

The report witnessed the moment when the CET (Traffic Engineering Company) released traffic on the lane, around 4:50 pm. But then the stretch was blocked again at the request of Civil Defense agents. The express lane remained open, with intense movement of vehicles.

The Civil Police said there was, at the moment, “no geological data” to measure the vibration caused by the intense traffic of vehicles in the region.

In the early evening, trucks approached from the opposite side of the marginal, loaded with stones, which were thrown towards the concrete well, which remained, apparently, intact.

At around 6:30 pm, the insulation around the crater was extended to ten meters. Civil Defense representatives who were at the site said that the crater had enlarged and that further erosion is possible. Because of this, the local track will remain closed indefinitely.

Regarding the central lane, the expectation is that, with stabilization of the terrain, it can be released this Wednesday (2), although an analysis is required on the spot. The express lane was free for traffic.

The sewer pipe rupture happened when the armadillos, the equipment responsible for excavating the subway tunnels, passed about three meters below.

At the beginning of the night, the STM (Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport) and Sabesp, both under the management of João Doria (PSDB), said that all necessary measures to contain the problem and stabilize the Tietê marginal are being taken.

“Sabesp’s technical teams work to reverse the sewage from the damaged pipe (ITI-7) to another nearby pipe (ITI-1), thus emptying the site. After the sewage has been completely drained, it will be possible to make a more need the damaged interceptor and set deadlines,” he said in a statement.

According to STM, a committee was also created to investigate the cause of the incident and evaluate technical solutions for carrying out drainage works, recovery for the resumption of Metro works, repairs to the pipeline and the Tietê waterfront. “The first meeting of the committee took place this Tuesday afternoon, with the participation of 20 people involved in solving the situation,” he said in a statement.