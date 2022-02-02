Curitiba records the highest number of active cases of covid-19 of the pandemic

Data from the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department this Tuesday (1st) reveal a record of active cases in Curitiba since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 16,739 people have the active virus and have the potential to transmit the covid-19 virus.

The prefecture also recorded another 3,840 new cases of covid-19 and eight deaths of people infected by the disease. Five of them happened in the last 48 hours. The victims are five men and three women aged between 37 and 86. Two people were over 80 years old.

So far, 7,912 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases

With the new cases confirmed, 371,771 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 347,120 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

SUS beds

This Tuesday (1st), the occupancy rate of the 117 SUS ICU beds exclusively for covid-19 is 76%. There are 28 free beds left.

The occupancy rate of the 256 beds in SUS covid-19 wards is 67%. There are 84 vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on February 1

3,840 new confirmed cases

8 new deaths (5 in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 371,771

Active cases – 16,739

Recovered – 347,120

Deaths – 7,912

