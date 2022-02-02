CVM suspends decision on Maxi Renda fund

Properties

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) announced this Tuesday (1st) that it suspended the effect of the decision on the distribution of income by the Maxi Renda real estate fund (MXRF11), at the request of the Fund’s administrator, BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

In a recent note, the CVM informed that the suspensive effect will cease – and the decision will take effect again – if there is no submission of the request for reconsideration within 15 working days, or if the collegiate decides to reject or not recognize the request made by the administration of the MXRF11.

The suspension request was delivered to the CVM yesterday and the decision was published today.

Remember the MXRF11 case

On January 24th, the commission published a material fact about a decision taken at the end of December in which it determines that the distribution of dividends from real estate funds cannot exceed the accounting profit.

According to the CVM, the administration of Maxi Renda, which is carried out by the BTG Pactualhad been distributing income to quota holders based on the cash profit of the Fund, even when these amounts exceed the accounting profit.

For the agency, the operation of the MXRF11 is not prohibited, but it should not have been done in the performance classification, but as a amortization or return of capital invested by shareholders.

In a note, on Thursday of last week, the CVM informed that the decision concerns a specific case, but emphasizes that the “understanding expressed there may apply to the other real estate investment funds that have similar characteristics to the analyzed case”.

For experts, the main question is how the distribution of income will be made in the future.

According to Professor Marcos Baroni, a specialist in Real Estate Funds at Suno Research, the autarchy must provide more details on the decision that affects the MXRF11as it should impact other funds, such as the case of FoFs, in which administrators must make adjustments to fit in.