CVM suspends decision that may tax real estate fund dividends – 02/01/2022

The CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) announced this Tuesday (1st) that it suspended the effects of the decision taken in December on the distribution of income from a real estate investment fund, one of the most sought after by Brazilians in recent times, and whose advantage of tax exemption on dividends. The decision could change that.
The CVM highlighted that the fund administrator must submit the request for reconsideration within 15 working days from the communication of the decision, in order to maintain the suspension of the possible collection.
The decision taken by the CVM defined that real estate investment funds (FII) must detail in the presentation of results the origin of the resources used for the distribution of dividends to the shareholders of the portfolio. And, depending on that, the investor may have to pay income tax on the amount received.
This information was provided by the CVM on January 27th. The note was released by the capital market regulatory body to clarify a doubt that arose after the judgment of a real estate fund, Maxi Renda, which distributed in dividends an amount greater than the book’s book income. Understand further below.
The note released by the CVM clarifies that real estate funds can even distribute dividends to shareholders without any accounting profit. But the background needs to make that clear. And that way, the investor will know whether or not he needs to pay tax.
In the note, the CVM clarified that real estate funds are free to define the amounts to be distributed to shareholders. “But when presenting the financial statements, the funds need to properly recognize the segregation of the amounts distributed between income and capital amortization”, says the CVM.
The CVM says that this decision may apply to the entire market. Thus, the distribution of amounts to shareholders that exceeds the accounting profit must not be classified as income nor increase the amount of accumulated losses of the fund.
“The understanding expressed there may apply to other real estate investment funds that have similar characteristics to the case analyzed”, says the CVM in a note.
What pays tax and what is exempt
When the fund distributes dividends calculated from the accounting profit, the investor does not pay income tax on the amount received.
But if the amount distributed exceeds the book profit, the investor must then pay the tax.
understand the case
This discussion started after the CVM judged the case of the Maxi Renda fund (MXRF11), which has around 500,000 shareholders.
The CVM decided that this fund could not distribute dividends on a cash basis if it did not have an accounting profit.
As the economist César explains Hope, the cash basis considers everything that comes in, such as rents, and everything that goes out, like the expenses of that fund; the difference is the profit — and the real estate fund distributes at least 95% of that profit.
In the accounting system, the market value of the funds’ assets, including real estate, must be taken into account. AND this is updated in the fund’s accounting regime.
The economist explained here that the distribution of income is exempt from Income Tax for investors who invest in real estate funds. Amortization or reduction of quotas are treated differently in the declaration.
AND now? What to do with quotas?
No Papo com Specialist, UOL’s biweekly live program, Hope highlighted that it is not the time for the applicator to get rid of his quotas “it’s no use pulling out his hair”.
“It is important to remain calm and not sell your shares at a loss in the midst of this stress. Even if the decision is confirmed, the prices of the funds’ shares will readjust. Therefore, the best strategy when assets fall is not to undo the quotas”, he said.