CVM suspends decision that may tax real estate fund dividends – 02/01/2022

The CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) announced this Tuesday (1st) that it suspended the effects of the decision taken in December on the distribution of income from a real estate investment fund, one of the most sought after by Brazilians in recent times, and whose advantage of tax exemption on dividends. The decision could change that.

The CVM highlighted that the fund administrator must submit the request for reconsideration within 15 working days from the communication of the decision, in order to maintain the suspension of the possible collection.

The decision taken by the CVM defined that real estate investment funds (FII) must detail in the presentation of results the origin of the resources used for the distribution of dividends to the shareholders of the portfolio. And, depending on that, the investor may have to pay income tax on the amount received.

This information was provided by the CVM on January 27th. The note was released by the capital market regulatory body to clarify a doubt that arose after the judgment of a real estate fund, Maxi Renda, which distributed in dividends an amount greater than the book’s book income. Understand further below.