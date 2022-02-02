Czech millionaire who reached 414 km/h on German road faces two years in prison | Curiosities

Now the authorities in Germany have decided to investigate the case, which may yield the “hasty” an arrest warrant for “illegal running”. Owner of the super sports car valued at approx. BRL 17 million, Radim Passer tested the vehicle limits between the cities of Berlin and Hannover.

2 of 3 Czech millionaire celebrates by reaching 414 km/h in his Bugatti Chiron — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Czech millionaire celebrates by reaching 414 km/h in his Bugatti Chiron – Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

But it is not the first time that the rich man – whose fortune exceeds US$ 300 million, or almost BRL 1.6 billion – ready on the roads of the Germanic country. He had already done something similar with a Veyron six years ago, although he didn’t reach that speed.

equipped with engine 8.0 W16 that delivers an incredible 1,479 hp and 163.3 kgfm of torque, the Chiron arrives at 100 km/h in a mere 2.3 seconds and hits maximum of 420 km/h, according to the manufacturer. That is, Passer came very close to the limit declared by Bugatti.

Published on its Youtube channel, the video already surpasses 8 million views. And although the Autobahnen includes sections with no speed limits, the businessman has received a lot of negative criticism for putting other drivers at risk. The German government also publicly criticized him.

3 of 3 Despite the speedometer registering 414 km/h, the GPS still showed a real speed of 417 km/h — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Despite the speedometer registering 414 km/h, the GPS still showed a real speed of 417 km/h — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

In response, Passer stated that the recording was made at dawn, at 4:50 am on a Sunday, and cars were rare in the place. He also said that he had “good visibility, about 3 to 4 km ahead”, and “sufficient reaction time” in case there was a blockage on the track.

In theory, the Czech did not break any laws. But the German Transport Ministry released a statement saying “reject any behavior in road traffic that could endanger other road users”.

Prosecutors are now investigating the 58-year-old tycoon for an alleged “illegal run”, which could result in two years in jail and a (very) heavy fine.