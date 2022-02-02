Dawn had alliance, topless, hot weather and more; check out

Unlike what the UOL audience thought – the bet was on Natália’s departure -, Rodrigo was the second eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo). With 48.45% of the votes, the brother lost yesterday’s wall dispute to Nat and Jessi. During the conversation with Rafa Kalimann, he discovered that he not only lost “Big Brother Brasil”, but also the attention of singer Anitta. The presenter showed Anitta’s messages to the commercial manager, who immediately apologized for her behavior in the house.

Inside the “BBB”, however, the mood was different. There was making out under the blanket, topless in the pool, singing and more. Come with us to check out everything that happened.

Watch out Nat, they’re trying to wall you in again

Slovenia didn’t really like Rodrigo’s departure from “Big Brother Brasil”. The sister commented to Lucas that it was for the two to strive to win the leader, with the intention of sending Natália back to the hot seat. Game strategies that calls, right?

“Let’s win the Leader, to send it again” said Eslo.

BBB 22: Slovenia and Natalia in the game of discord Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Topless has come!

Paying off a promise they’d made, Nat and Jessi jumped into the pool without their bikini tops. Linn da Quebrada took advantage of the fact that her friends were celebrating and jumped topless too. Jessi and Nat agreed that if they came back from the wall, they would jump naked. The two thanked them for staying on the program. Promise is debt, guys!

BBB 22: Linn, Natália and Jessilane jumped into the pool topless Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

The weather got hot in the Lollipop room

Eliezer and Maria, who had already exchanged kisses at Festa Boteco, starred in some hot scenes this morning. Lying together, the two kissed a lot under the duvet and were the butt of jokes and pranks by Vyni and Brunna, who also slept in the room. Vinicius even asked if he needed to get condoms from the confessional, but Eli assured him that he and Maria were just exchanging ideas. Big couple alert in the air!

BBB 22: Eliezer and Maria exchanged kisses in the lollipop room Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

“Scooby is Goofy!”

Rodrigo has already left needling his colleagues in reality. During an interview with Rafa Kalimann, the ex-brother spoke about the ‘Disney group’, composed of Tiago Abravanel, Pedro Scooby, Paulo André and Douglas Silva. To the presenter, Rodrigo said that Scooby is very funny and that at the beginning of the program, they were all friends, but something changed over the days.

“In the first week it was cool, everyone singing, everything was beautiful, wonderful. In the second, the groups being formed, alliances, this singing thing was boring. ‘was’ looking like a Disney group. Goofy.. I’m not saying Goofy, everyone has a good heart, but Pedro is funny. He’s very funny.” commented.

BBB 22: Rodrigo is the second eliminated from BBB22 Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

“How lovely, my friend”

Natalia got praise from friends this morning. After returning from the wall with Jessi and Rodrigo, Nat showered and perfumed himself, leaving his friends impressed. Jessi suggested that she ‘climb’ Paulo André and the sister accepted the request, going to her brother’s bed. Nat teased him and asked him to smell her perfume. PA took a good sniff of Nat’s scruff and admitted that she did smell great. Everyone laughed and PA said: “she smells too good to sleep alone”. Will we have a new couple soon? We’ll be on the lookout!

BBB 22: Natália is praised by the brothers Image: Reproduction: Globoplay

the comadres arrived

Partners in the game, Naiara, Jessi, Natália and Lina won the public’s attention and affection. Friends inside the house and with fans outside, the four even received an affectionate nickname from the fans: the comadres! The social networks of the four also adhered to the name and put a coffee cup ’emoji’, representing friends who meet for a coffee in the late afternoon. Natalia’s profile was the first to be published and, soon after, received the approval of the others. cute! BBB 22: ‘Comadres’ in the jacuzzi Image: Reproduction: Globoplay As Comadres emoji official post ☕️ 👀 I need the approval of the Comadres 👀 This is the emoji ☕️ that the first fandom suggested and I particularly like their faces, do you agree? (@linndaquebrada @a_jessilane @Naiarazevedo) — Natália Deodato 💃🏾 (@oficial_deodato) February 2, 2022 Today’s program starts with the leader’s party: Abravalândia is coming! Today’s program will begin with a party in honor of the leader, Tiago Abravanel. Called Abravalândia, the party will feature a show kit for the confined, with a microphone and musical bases for a night of karaoke and lots of singing. The reality show is scheduled to start on Rede Globo, at 22:45, according to the broadcaster’s schedule. BBB 22: Tiago talks about the origin of the name of the reality Image: Reproduction / Globoplay