Death toll rises to 24 after landslide in Ecuador | World

Rescue teams from firefighters continue to search the destroyed houses and mud-covered streets.

At least 12 people are missing, according to the Civil Defense, which confirmed at least 48 people were injured.

Rescuers survey the wreckage of houses after a landslide in Ecuador, photo February 1, 2022

Heavy rains that fell on Monday (31) contributed to the tragedy – and a crater even opened in a neighborhood north of Quito.

Videos posted on social media show a river of mud advancing through the streets of the capital, taking everything in sight: trees, cars, trash cans and even electricity poles.

A car was swept away by a landslide in Quito, Ecuador, photo February 1, 2022

It rained in Quito in just one day the equivalent of 75 liters per square meter, the largest amount in almost two decades.

Ecuador has experienced heavy rains in several areas of the country, which have caused rivers to overflow and affected hundreds of homes and roads.

Street covered in mud and debris in Quito, Ecuador on January 31, 2022

