DF records 12 deaths in 24 hours; the highest number of deaths in 2022

posted on 01/02/2022 19:01



(credit: Getty Images)

The Federal District recorded 12 more deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases in one day ever recorded in the capital in 2022. The information was released this Tuesday (1/2), after updating the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Department of Health (SES-DF). The folder counted 5,798 new cases of the disease – the number represents 5,710 infected less than those released by the folder on Monday (31/1), where 11,508 people were confirmed with the virus.

The transmission rate of the virus continues to fall and has declined for the seventh day in a row, reaching 1.23. The number shows that a group of 100 people can infect another 123. According to the latest update from the secretariat, the rate was 1.28. When the index is above 1, it demonstrates that the pandemic is out of control.

In this way, the total number of infected people in the federal capital reached 612,563 thousand. Since the beginning of the pandemic, SES has reported that 544,326 cases are residents of the Federal District, 33,030 are from Goiás, 7,900 from other states and 27,200 are under investigation.

Moving average

The moving average of infections is at 6,686.60, which represents an increase of 69.12% compared to 14 days ago. The moving average of deaths has increased and is at 7.8 – this represents an increase of 290% compared to the calculation of 14 days ago.

In all, 30 deaths were reported that year, and all of them occurred in January. Of the 11,186 victims who died in the country’s capital since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,217 resided in other units of the Federation, with 833 from Goiás and 136 from other locations.