Direct Treasury: interest on public bonds decline with exchange and Arthur Lira talks

Public bonds traded on the Direct Treasury operate in decline this Tuesday (1), pulled by the exchange rate and new alerts in the fiscal scenario. In the last update of the afternoon, at 15:20, both fixed-rate and some inflation-linked bonds had low rates.

According to Guide analyst Alejandro Ortiz, the drop in interest rates was caused in part by the speech of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, who ruled out changing the taxation of ethanol and gasoline, leaving the PEC for fuels concentrated in the diesel.

“The fiscal cost of the proposal is lower, around R$ 9 billion, this apparently positive news helps to remove the premium from the nominal curve, explaining the fall in bonds and real interest rates”, points out Ortiz.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the analyst, fixed-rate and IPCA-linked securities recorded a similar movement, operating in decline with lower real interest rates.

Also contributing to this scenario is the fall in the dollar, which operates close to the lowest levels in four months, removing the risk premium from interest rates. Around 15:23, the commercial dollar retreated 0.48%, quoted at R$ 5.2793.

Investors are also following the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which runs until Wednesday (2), although, according to Alejandro, the interest rate market has already priced in an increase in the Selic rate.

Within the Direct Treasury, all fixed-rate securities fell. The Prefixed Treasury 2024 had the biggest drop, in the last update this Tuesday (1) the security delivered an annual yield of 11.41%, lower than the 11.53% of the previous session.

The Fixed Rate Treasury with maturity in 2026 fell to 11.12%, compared to 11.23% delivered yesterday. While the 2031 Fixed Rate Treasury, with semi-annual interest payments, had an annual return of 11.26%, lower than yesterday’s 11.31%.

In inflation-linked bonds, real interest rates dropped in medium and long-term bonds. The IPCA+ 2030 Treasury, with semi-annual interest, had the biggest drop with a real return of 5.45%, below the 5.48% delivered in the previous session.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Tuesday afternoon (31):

Other indicators

João Beck, economist and partner at BRA, presents other indicators that also impact fixed-rate and inflation-indexed assets. Among these, the industry PMI in Brazil, the indicator showed another drop in January and signals a bad quarter to come, with a new retraction, according to Beck.

“Inflation of industrial goods can show relief and contribute to a lower perspective of interest and inflation”, he explains.

Caged’s employment data, released yesterday, also show signs of a smaller movement in job creation, contributing to the deceleration of the economy, according to the economist, which would justify the fall in public bonds in this session.

falling dollar

With the fall of almost 5% of the dollar in the last month of January, with the real losing only the Chilean peso among the currencies that appreciated the most against the American currency, XP carried out a study to understand the behavior of the exchange rate to understand if there is room for higher ups.

The study points out that, in the last two years, the Brazilian currency has fallen more than it should. The analysis was carried out by Chief Economist Caio Megale, economist Rodolfo Margato and strategist Alexandre Maluf.

The authors of the report recall that, despite the good performance in recent sessions, the real had one of the worst performances among emerging currencies in two years of pandemic. It fell by 40% between 2020 and 2021, in nominal terms, second only to Argentina and Turkey in the depreciation ranking. The real also fell 22% more than inflation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Fuel PEC, possible IPI reduction and elections

Within the local agenda, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said yesterday that the PEC of Fuels should focus only on diesel oil. “On this issue of fuel, I came to find out what is available and the possibility of the fund and on the issue of gasoline and alcohol apparently too”, he said. The speech took place after Lira met with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

The government withdrew from submitting a proposal to Congress aimed at zeroing the tax on diesel. Measures related to gas should be studied later.

Also in the political field, a behind-the-scenes report published this Tuesday by the newspaper Economic value states that the government is once again discussing the reduction to zero of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), except for cigarettes and beverages, which is an old topic on the agenda of Minister Paulo Guedes.

According to the newspaper, the measure would be a counterpoint to the governors’ plans to grant readjustments to the civil service, and could contribute to containing inflation. According to an interlocutor of Guedes heard by the Valuethe position of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the proposal is not clear.

Also on the political scene, the market echoes the interview given by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to TV Record yesterday. On the occasion, Bolsonaro said that he will decide his vice president “at 48 of the second half”, but that the name will not come as a surprise.

“We will choose at 48 of the second half, because if you choose now you cause turmoil. Some people are waiting to be invited and obviously the decision as agreed with the leader of the party, the PL, Valdemar, I will choose (…) So, let’s wait a little longer because we still have some things to go through in Parliament and we can’t have turmoil. Some questions and this PEC of ours that allows me to zero the diesel tax in Brazil”, he said.

related