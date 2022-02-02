Discover how to reduce fat and help deflate the body

Reducing the body fat index is the main challenge for the health of many people in Brazil and in the world. In this sense, there are some foods and practices that help to achieve this goal. Of course, you need to have a certain minimum percentage of fat to live well. However, excess of it is directly related to several health problems with serious results.

Something that few people know, but that occurs daily with those who have a lot of accumulated fat, is the secretion of some substances. Experts point out the risks that the accumulation of fat can bring.

It is able to secrete inflammatory substances into the body. This makes the risk of heart attack, strokes and diabetes, for example, considerably increase.

How to get rid of body fat?

The good news is that having too much body fat is a reversible state. In other words, it is possible to eliminate a good part of this agent so harmful to health. A few basic tips can help a lot in the process.

1 – Consumption of oilseeds

Oilseed foods such as grains and almonds are high in calories, but create a kind of “good fat”. These items are rich in phytosterols, which compete with cholesterol. The advantage is that cholesterol usually loses the battle, so grains and almonds help to deflate the body.

2 – Say no to fried foods

It’s always better to cook a food that doesn’t use frying. That’s because the fat present in these preparations ends up causing damage to the body. This fat accumulates in the veins and arteries and greatly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. In fact, on average, a fried food has 3 times more calories than if it was prepared in another way.

3 – Control your glucose

Try to eat fewer foods that contain a high glycemic index, that is, avoid foods that increase blood sugar. In this way, reduce the consumption of carbohydrates, especially if the food does not have a counterpoint. For example, it is better to eat a salad before a pasta, or eat a bread stuffed with meat. This slows down the absorption of sugar by the blood.

4 – Control your calories

Increase consumption of non-caloric foods and decrease caloric food. If you eat a lot of salad before a meal, you’ll be less hungry and eat less of those heavier items. A zucchini noodle can trick the brain, which waits for a traditional noodle, for example.