Djokovic considers getting vaccinated after Nadal’s conquest

Vienna (Austria) – The recent achievement of Spaniard Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, where he lifted his 21st Grand Slam title and isolated himself as the greatest champion in history at this level among men, may have made Serbian Novak Djokovic change his mind about vaccination. At least that’s what Daniel Müksch, biographer of the world’s number one, claims.

In an interview with the Austrians of the heute, the biographer talked about the possible immunization of the Serb. “From what I hear around him, I think Djokovic will be vaccinated. It is possible that the Australian Open final contributed to this and that the fact that Rafa Nadal won the 21st Grand Slam also made him take that step, without a doubt,” said Müksch.

In addition, he says that the criticism after what happened in Australia does not seem to shake Djokovic. “The role of the bad guy in the movie is very much rooted in his character. There is a line of his that says that not all champions are born in the country clubs of the rich. He doesn’t name names, but you can guess who he refers to,” added the biographer.

Müksch also reveals that while Djokovic still has great respect for his father, he didn’t like it. of what happened in Belgrade during his retention in Australia. “Novak would never go against his father, he was raised that way. But he didn’t like what happened in Belgrade while he was imprisoned in Melbourne.”