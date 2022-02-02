Does all the money that enters the account need to be declared?

The 2022 income tax declaration starts on March 1st and runs until May 31st. And every year, more questions arise regarding what needs to be declared or not. For example > all money coming into the account needs to be declared to the IRS? Understand how it works.

The income tax declaration is for both an individual and a legal entity. The declarations have particularities that need to be considered. Even because any information error can cause problems with the IRS.

declared money

That the tax system is complicated, many people agree. When it comes to the money that goes into the account, some Brazilians are in doubt whether or not they need to declare all amounts.

Thus, as a general rule, all money that comes in to the individual must be declared. After all, as the name implies, it is about the income statement over the 12 months.

It is a way for the Federal Revenue to monitor the entire evolution of the assets of each Brazilian, year after year. To facilitate this process, through the website of the Federal Revenue there is a declaration program that must be completed by taxpayers.

In case of difficulty in releasing the information, many rely on the help of professionals specialized in the subject, such as accountants.

Thus, based on the information provided, the Revenue assesses the entire history of the last 12 months and confirms whether the tax amount charged is in accordance with the year’s earnings.

In this way, the orientation is that all money that comes to the worker in the year before the declaration is informed to the Federal Revenue to avoid failures in the information and any other pending related to the individual’s income tax.