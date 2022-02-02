Does the end of the 40% FGTS fine and unemployment insurance have a date?

A survey carried out by the Grupo de Altos Estudos do Trabalho (GEAT) predicts the end of the payment of the 40% fine of the Severance Indemnity Fund (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).FGTS) and also from unemployment insurance.

Read more: Flood victims can anticipate withdrawal of FGTS and PIS/Pasep salary bonus

For those who don’t know, the GEAT is a group composed of jurists, economists and academics created in partnership with the Ministry of Economy. A few weeks ago, a survey was carried out with the aim of proposing a mini labor reform.

What would this mini-reform of the FGTS look like?

In practice, the reformulation of labor laws would result in the end of the 40% FGTS fine, as well as the termination of unemployment insurance. Under the new rule, the funds paid to workers would be transferred to the federal government, which would allocate the entire amount to the Work Support Fund (FAT).

From then on, the agency itself would make monthly deposits in the workers’ fund accounts. The amounts transferred by the government would be the equivalent of 16% of the salary paid every month to the worker who receives up to one and a half floors.

The accumulated amount would be deposited over a period of 30 months, in which workers would be entitled to two monthly deposits in the FGTS accounts. That is, the withdrawals would be formed by the 16% of the government plus the 8% that are already regularly deposited by employers.

The idea is that workers reach the value of at least 7.2 minimum wages in their FGTS accounts. Once that amount is reached, the government would stop making the 16% deposits. In this case, workers would have 7.2 minimum wages in their FGTS accounts, which would undergo monetary correction according to the rates practiced by the government.

The purpose of this mini-reform is increase the income of the worker who receives up to a minimum wage and a half. That way, if he was fired, he could withdraw a monthly amount similar to the salary he received while he was employed.

Although advantageous, the change would only benefit low-income workers, who earn up to one and a half national minimum wages. Those with higher salaries may lose some rights in case of unfair dismissal.

About when the new rules would be implemented, the economic team itself declared that it has no interest in the mini-reform of workers for the time being.