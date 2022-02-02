Dolores and Nélio will finally find their daughter in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

Determined to rescue their daughter from the hands of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero), Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) discovered her whereabouts through the photograph that the deputy took with the little girl. Identifying the photographer by the name printed on the paper, they arrived at the country house where Tonico had kept Mercedes hidden for the past few years. AND, in this Wednesday’s chapter, 02/02, from “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, the couple will finally meet their daughter again. 🙌🏽
“Mercedes!” Dolores exclaims.
The two will come across the girl playing in a playpen, and the mother will immediately take the daughter in her arms.
Lucinda, who took care of her all this time at the behest of Tonico, will still try to prevent it, afraid of the deputy’s reaction.
“For the love of God! Seu Tonico kills me if Mercedes disappears.”
“He stole my daughter. She is a monster. Let’s go, Nélio”, says Dolores, suggesting that Lucinda take the opportunity to escape Tonico.
Afterwards, with the family finally reunited, Dolores and Nélio will introduce Mercedes to their grandmother, Lota (Paula Cohen), who will be delighted.
“But it’s a little flower… It looks like me!”
