Dolores follows clue and finds daughter in Nos Tempos do Imperador: ‘Monster’ TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will follow a lead and find their daughter in this Wednesday’s chapter (2) of Nos Tempos do Imperador. A photograph that Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) took with the little one will lead the couple to identify the photographer by the name printed on the paper. They will then locate the country house where the rogue has kept Mercedes hidden for the past few years.

“Mercedes!” Dolores exclaims, between a mixture of happiness and relief at the end of her pain. The two will come across the girl playing in a playpen. Dolores will immediately take her daughter in her arms.

A woman will appear and will still try to prevent the couple from taking the child. She will fear the deputy’s reaction. “For God’s sake! Seu Tonico will kill me if Mercedes disappears”, the girl’s “guardian” will say, not knowing that she was kidnapped by the politician.

“He stole my daughter. He’s a monster. Let’s go, Nélio”, Dolores shouts, suggesting that the woman, called Lucinda in the script (the actress’s name was not disclosed), take the opportunity to escape Tonico as soon as possible.

Then, with the family together, Dolores and Nélio will introduce Mercedes to her grandmother, Lota (Paula Cohen), who will be delighted. The Baroness of Fervedouro will even forget some of her pain. Since Monday (31), when she learned of the death of her youngest in the war, the woman has been grieving.

Dolores, Mercedes and Nélio in the soap opera scene

“But it’s a little flower… It looks like me”, the doting grandmother will say. The six o’clock soap opera will air the last chapter this Friday (4), and Globo will re-present the saga’s outcome on Saturday (5).

In the final episodes, in addition to Mercedes returning to her family, Tonico will also take another hostage to escape prison. But he will get shot in the hand during a chase. In addition, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will be able to prove his innocence in the case of the murder of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim).

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will give place to the exhibition of Beyond the Illusion, a story starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

