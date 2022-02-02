Drinking beer is a risk factor for contracting Covid-19, while wine protects against disease

Scientists have found that consume beer can be one risk factor for contracting Covid-19, while drinking wine can protect the consumer against the disease. The conclusion is from a study carried out by the Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China. The information is from the newspaper. The globe.

The analysis found that drinking beer or cider increased the volunteers’ risk of contaminating the virus. THE frequency and amount consumption of alcoholic beverages did not change the result. The survey analyzed 473,957 people, of which 16,559 received a positive diagnosis for the new coronavirus.

The researchers also identified that consume spirits regularly — five or more glasses a week — also increased the chances of contamination.

“Consumption of beer and cider is not recommended during epidemics. Public health guidelines should focus on reducing the risk of Covid-19, advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among beer and cider consumers”, declared the study authors.

However, people who ingest five or more glasses of wine per week showed up more resistant to contracting the disease. The same happened in the case of those who drink white wine and champagne frequently.

Moderate alcohol consumption can be beneficial

The researchers also compared the consumption of alcoholic beverages in general at risk of becoming infected with Covid-19, and concluded that those who drank had a lower risk of developing the disease compared to non-drinkers, but the protective effect was not significant.

However, individuals who ingest above the guidelines showed a tendency to higher risk of disease. According to the study, consumers who doubled their intake above the guidelines or consumed more than twice as much had a 12% higher risk of catching Covid-19 than people who didn’t drink.

Scientists converted the amount of weekly alcohol consumption into units. Are they:

beer and cider (1 liter = 2 units);

wines (1 standard glass = 2 units);

spirits (1 shot = 1 unit).

Volunteers were grouped into four categories:

non drinker or drinker only on special occasions;

within the recommended guidelines (those who consumed less than 14 units per week);

above the recommended by the guidelines (from 14 to less than 28 units per week);

twice or more above recommended guidelines (28 units or more per week).

