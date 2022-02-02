Drinking beer may be a risk factor for contracting covid-19

What if that unpretentious little beer you drink increased your risk of contracting covid-19? A new study out of China looked at health data from nearly 500,000 people in the UK and found that individuals who drank beer frequently had a 28% greater chance of contracting the virus than those who didn’t.

On the other hand, wine had the opposite effect. Individuals who drank one to two glasses of red wine a day had a 10 to 17% lower risk of contracting the disease than non-drinkers.

Credit: Skynesher/IstockBeer drinkers are more likely to contract Covid-19, study finds

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, was conducted by a team of researchers at Shenzhen Kangning Hospital. They wanted to analyze possible links between alcohol consumption and Covid infection and mortality rates.

We analyzed data from the UK Biobank Study, a comprehensive research project that has been collecting health and lifestyle information from UK volunteers since 2006.

After analysis, the researchers found that there was no significant difference in Covid death rates between individuals who drank and those who abstained. But the differences in infection rates were noteworthy.

In addition to lower rates for wine drinkers and higher rates for beer drinkers, the team found that people who drank five or more alcoholic beverages a week had a higher risk of infection. And heavy consumption of any alcohol also increased the risk.

Credit: Debyaho/IstockWine had an opposite effect to beer

But these results need to be looked at with caution…

A study like this looks at correlation, not causation, so it’s unclear why red wine drinkers had a lower infection rate.

It could be that other factors are at play: red wine drinkers may be less likely to experience other risks of covid-19; they may exercise more or have better nutrition; or they may be more likely to be vaccinated.

But the authors believe that the specific results of red wine compared to other types of alcohol suggest that the compounds that differentiate red wine from other beverages may deserve credit.

“Red wine offers additional benefits to other alcoholic beverages likely due to its higher polyphenol content, lowering blood pressure, inhibiting the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein particles and other favorable effects on the cellular redox state, improving endothelial function , inhibiting platelet aggregation, reducing inflammation and cell adhesion, and activating proteins that prevent cell death,” they wrote.