Dying Light 2 on PS4 is twice the weight compared to PS5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is just around the corner, arriving next Friday (4th) and with a notable difference in size from one generation to the next. Apparently, the PlayStation 4 version is twice as heavy as the PlayStation 5 — 50.9 GB and 25.4 GB, respectively.

Who brought the information was the “PlayStation Game Size“, Twitter profile well known for disclosing in advance the size of games on Sony’s platform. This difference comes courtesy of the new-gen SSD’s Kraken technology, which compresses files on the PS5.

Dying Light 2 (PS4-PS5) (Europe) Half the size of the PS4.

Dying Light 2’s campaign features around 20-30 hours of gameplay, and the community will also be able to enjoy co-op multiplayer for up to four players. The sequel arrives February 4th to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

