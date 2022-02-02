ECOWAS condemns ″attempted coup″ in Guinea-Bissau | Guinea-Bissau | DW

Bazooka shots and machine gun bursts were heard this Tuesday (01.02) at the Government Palace of Guinea-Bissau, where a Council of Ministers was being held. Both the prime minister, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, and the head of state, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, were inside the building.

On social media, there are reports of several deaths and injuries.

The soldiers set up barriers in a 500-meter perimeter around the Government Palace. According to witnesses cited by the Lusa news agency, also close to the Palace of Justice is an intervention brigade and several soldiers and elements of the security forces.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Biaguê Nan Tam, has been in Barcelona, ​​Spain for several days, undergoing medical treatment.

Communication and main roads in Bissau were cut. The radios closed their doors for security reasons.

In a statement, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has already condemned the “attempted coup d’état” in Guinea-Bissau and held military responsible for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic and members of the Government of Nuno Gomes Nabiam.

21:06 CET: Sissoco said that the Armed Forces are to be congratulated. He also welcomed the support of the people of Guinea-Bissau, who took to the streets after his release. But the country “is in mourning”underlined the President of the Republic.

21:03 CET: Sissoco confirms that it was a failed coup attempt. It is unknown who is behind the incidents; it only mentions that it was an “isolated act” by people suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in Guinea-Bissau.

21:01 CET: In a communication to the Nation this Tuesday night, Sissoco Embaló denounced that a group of armed men tried to assassinate him. He also said he was under fire for five hours. It confirms that there were dead and wounded, but among the victims there is no ruler.

20:56 CET: In brief telephone statements to AFP, Sissoco assured that “everything is fine” and the situation is “under control”.

20:31 CET: Coordinator of the Civil Society Forum, Guerry Gomes Lopes, regrets today’s violence in Bissau: “There were deaths. It is a regrettable situation. The country has been experiencing a situation of political-military crisis. , we thought we had already gotten out of this situation, but unfortunately we are faced with this nebulous situation.”

20:16 CET: The head of Portuguese diplomacy, Augusto Santos Silva, says that the latest information he received from Bissau is “positive”, since the President of the Guinean Republic is already at his official residence. “But we still don’t know if the attack is over,” Santos Silva said in statements to RTP.

19:40 CET: The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, is already at the Palace of the Republic and will address the country at 19:00 from Bissau.

19:14 CET: African Union condemns “coup attempt” in Guinea-Bissau. In a statement, the organization says that the chairman of the AU commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, “is following with great concern the situation in Guinea-Bissau, which consists of an attempted coup against the government of the country. He asks the military to return to the barracks without delay to guarantee the physical security of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and the members of his Government, and to immediately release all those detained.”

18:55 CET: Government members released from palace occupied by armed men, President of the Republic and Prime Minister in part uncertain. According to a government source, quoted by Lusa, “around 17:20 [hora local]the military arrived at the Government Palace and told the members of the Government to leave”. .

18:26 CET: Source of the Simão Mendes Hospital tells Lusa that, at least four people were injured following the violence in Bissau.

18:24 CET: The head of Portuguese diplomacy, Augusto Santos Silva, condemns the “armed movements” taking place in Bissau: “There are armed movements in Bissau that are directed against the legitimate authorities of Guinea-Bissau, the President and the Government, and Portugal condemns any attempt to, through violence, prevent the normal functioning of Guinea-Bissau’s sovereign bodies, under the terms of the Constitution”, Santos Silva said in an interview with the Lusa news agency.

Army delimited security perimeter around Government Palace. Citizens were barred from entering

17:59 CET: “We have been trapped inside a small office inside the Government Palace since lunchtime. We are more than ten people crammed together. Military forces forced us to turn off our cell phones. We continued to hear gunshots and screams from people hit. There is total panic. We don’t know what’s happening or how we’re going to get out of here. I’m scared,” a witness held near the prime minister’s office told DW a moment ago.

17:52 CET: Portuguese Embassy in Bissau asks Portuguese to stay at home. In a statement, the embassy warns that, “due to recent events”, Portuguese citizens should not go out into the street. It also recommends that they “wait for further information”.

17:48 CET: Public broadcaster reports that the shooting damaged the Government Palace and that the “invaders” held back rulers.

17:43 CET: In a statement, António Guterres calls for “full respect for the democratic institutions” of Guinea-Bissau.

17:37 CET: Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterresit is “deeply concerned” with the situation in Guinea-Bissau and calls for an end to the violence.

17:26 CET: ECOWAS Communiqué: “ECOWAS follows with great concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea-Bissau, characterized this Tuesday, February 1, 2022, by the shooting of soldiers around the Government Palace. ECOWAS condemns this attempted coup d’état and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and members of his government. ECOWAS calls on the military to return to their barracks and maintain a republican stance.”

17:23 CET: Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemns “attempted coup d’etat” and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic and members of the Government of Nuno Gomes Nabiam.

16:29 CET: The AFP agency said that people were seen fleeing the palace area, local markets were closed and banks closed, while military vehicles loaded with troops circulated in the streets.

16:03 CET: The incidents take place days after a reshuffle of the Executive, decided by the President of the Republic, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, which was initially contested by the party led by the Prime Minister, Nuno Gomes Nabiam. Subsequently, the government leader said that he agreed with the measure.

15:59 CET: Witnesses contacted by Lusa report that, near the Palace of Justice, there is an intervention brigade and several military and security forces elements.

15:45 CET: Sources from the Guinean Presidency confirm that the head of state and prime minister are inside the building surrounded by soldiers.

15:31 CET: Gunfire at the Government Palace of Guinea-Bissau. There are reports of shootings at the Guinea-Bissau government palace where the Council of Ministers meeting was taking place.