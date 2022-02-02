Eduardo Bolsonaro follows his father and will join the PL in March

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) will follow his father, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and will join the Liberal Party in March. The parliamentarian confirmed the change of acronym in a post on his social networks this evening.

In addition to Jair Bolsonaro, the PL has also attracted the president’s first son, Flavio Bolsonaro, who is a senator from Rio de Janeiro. Another political son of the president, Carlos Bolsonaro remains as a councilor of Rio de Janeiro for the Republicans.

“Some have speculated that I could go to a different party than President Jair Bolsonaro. The window for deputies’ party change will be in March and several Bolsonaristas will go too. Let’s join forces for the project that puts Brazil above all,” wrote Eduardo Bolsonaro on social media, with a photo next to Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL.

Elected federal deputy for his second term in 2018, Eduardo Bolsonaro was the most voted congressman in Brazil at the time, with more than 1.8 million votes. With a strong influence on the PSL in São Paulo, he remained in the acronym even after his father left.