Elon Musk offers 19-year-old $5,000 to deactivate profile that monitors his flights and he refuses

The person responsible for the profile is 19-year-old Jack Sweeney, who lives in Florida, in the United States. He released screenshots of a conversation he had with Musk, who doesn’t like the account he is responsible for and said he fears for his safety.

The creator of the automated Twitter profile @ElonJet, who posts whenever the Elon Musk takes off or lands, declined an offer made by the executive billionaire for the account to be taken offline.

“Can you take this down? It’s a security risk. I don’t love the idea of ​​being shot by a freak,” Musk told the young man in a private message on Twitter.

THE profile has more than 220 thousand followers and Elon Musk even made an offer of US$ 5 thousand (approximately R$ 26,500, at the current exchange rate) for the young man to remove this account that shares his aerial movements.

Not content with the price, the boy made a counterproposal and asked for US$ 50,000 (R$ 265 thousand). He said he could use the money to pay for college or perhaps buy a Tesla Space Model 3, one of Musk’s company’s electric vehicles.

The billionaire didn’t like the offer and said it didn’t “feel right to pay to take the bill off the air”. Finally, the young man offered to delete the profile in exchange for an internship, but the offer went unanswered and that was the last message of the conversation.

Jack Sweeney too is responsible for other profiles on Twitter that monitor jets of personalities from the world of technology, such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

