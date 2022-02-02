End of the pandemic? Countries that lift restrictions against Covid even with cases still high | World

After weeks of record daily cases and an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths, some European countries are easing rules to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the face of an apparent downward trend in the number of infections.

The United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Austria, Finland, Belgium, Greece and Sweden are among the countries that are relaxing rules and seeking a “new normal” to deal with the pandemic – with rules that do not force people to live isolated.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

In some places, such as the Netherlands, there has not even been a clear downward trend in the contagion, but the authorities are under pressure to reopen the economy – with many sectors arguing that at the moment the problems generated by the lockdown and restrictions are worse than those created by the pandemic. virus.

On Tuesday (1st), the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern about the possible relaxation of measures against the virus, without mentioning specific countries. (see video below).

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that, because of vaccines and because of the high transmissibility and lower severity of the omicron, prevention of transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary. Nothing could be further from the truth. “, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO also warned that, as the omicron variant it’s more infectious, it infects more people — and that’s leading to an increase in the number of deaths. The entity urged countries to continue testing and sequencing the virus.

WHO warns that in many countries the omicron variant has not yet reached its peak and urges care with the relaxation of measures against the advance of contagions

Countries have justified the relaxation of measures claiming that there are more people vaccinated with the third dose – which is considered to be more effective in fighting the omicron. In addition, many countries are adopting “vaccine passports” (requiring proof of vaccination for people to attend certain settings)s.

Most countries have already vaccinated more than 40% of their population with a third dose — reaching more than 60% in some cases. In Brazil, more than 20% of people have already received the third dose.

“We are a little more confident in saying that we can relax some of these restrictions and allow people to return to life as normal as possible,” said French Health Minister Olivier Véran.

Still, several countries are still at the peak of daily coronavirus infections: such as France (average of 338 thousand new cases per dayin the last seven days), Germany (153 thousand), Netherlands (62 thousand), Denmark (45 thousand), Austria (33 thousand) and Belgium (51 thousand). Some countries have already seen a drop since the peak in January, such as Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Check out the new measures taken by some countries in recent days:

On December 18, Denmark had enacted a partial lockdown, in the face of an escalation in the omicron cases.

A month later, on January 17, when the Denmark recorded the record number of coronavirus cases in a single day (28,780), the authorities reopened cinemas, theaters, museums and other spaces. Sporting events have also reopened to the public, but still with limited capacity.

On Monday (31), the government made the measures even more flexible, declaring that Covid-19 “should no longer be considered a socially serious disease”.

Now, masks are no longer required on public transport. Restaurants can stay open as long as they want and there is no more public limit for events. Vaccination passports are no longer required in most places. One of the few restrictions that still exists is the use of masks in nursing homes.

in Denmark, 85% of the population received two doses of the vaccine and 61% received the third booster dose – one of the highest percentages in the world.

The UK was one of the countries most affected by the omicron. In just a few days in December, the average number of new Covid-19 cases jumped from 50 thousand a day for more than 200 thousand. The number of hospitalizations and deaths also rose, but to a lesser extent.

The British government implemented a “Plan B” to combat the variant, with the return of measures that had already been relaxed, such as the mandatory use of masks. The UK has intensified its campaign to encourage people to receive the third dose of the vaccine and to test themselves frequently (these antigens are distributed free of charge to the population).

In the UK, 77% of people received two doses of the vaccine and 54% received a booster.

Rules vary in the UK by region, but they have all been relaxed this year. The use of masks is still mandatory on public transport in some places (such as in London and not Wales).

The government is encouraging everyone to return to face-to-face work.

February will be France’s reopening month, according to new rules that will come into effect throughout the month. Almost all activities will return to normal. Starting this Wednesday (2), stadiums can operate at full capacity again.

However, most activities will require proof of vaccination. The use of masks in closed places is also mandatory. The government has dropped the recommendation that people work from home, and nightclubs will reopen in the middle of the month.

According to the authorities, the next step to end restrictions against the pandemic would be to abandon the vaccine passport, but there is still no forecast for this to happen.

In France, 76% of people received both doses of the vaccine and 47% received the booster.

The Netherlands was one of the countries that imposed some of the biggest restrictions during the outbreak of omicron in December. Bars, restaurants and museums were closed.

Daily cases of Covid-19 are still rising in the Netherlands, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government is under pressure from various economic sectors to allow a reopening.

Workers and entrepreneurs in the bar and restaurant sector were outraged that only a few activities — such as gyms, shops, beauty salons and sex workers — had received permission to reopen in January. Some museums and theaters even functioned as beauty salons for a day, as a form of protest against the government..

The reopening will be gradual. Nightclubs will remain closed and sporting and cultural events can only be held with a limited capacity of up to 1,250 people.

About 90% of Dutch people were vaccinated and 48% received the third dose.

Since January 29, Spain has again allowed people to go to bars and restaurants without restrictions. Not even proof of vaccination is needed anymore.

People can also meet again freely, without the restriction of up to ten people indoors.

The strategy is part of the effort by Pedro Sánchez’s government to start treating Covid-19 as a flu and not as an epidemic, as it has been until now.

The idea is to stop treating Covid-19 as a crisis and adopt a model of “control”, like what happens with other diseases, such as measles.

Spain has one of the highest rates of vaccinations in Europe: 82% of people received two doses and 46% a third.

From Saturday (5), shops and restaurants will be able to reopen until midnight in Austria.

The country had adopted a quarantine for unvaccinated people. Now, the lockdown has ended for everyone – immunized or not.

But The Austria became the only European country to oblige all its citizens to be vaccinated. The obligation will come into force on Thursday (3) and will expire in January 2024, and may be terminated earlier, if the pandemic allows. Authorities will only start checking people’s vaccination status from mid-March.

Those who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will face fines ranging from 600 to 3,600 euros (R$3,500 to R$21,000). Some people may be exempt from the obligation, including pregnant women.

About 72% of Austrians are fully vaccinated — 48% with the booster dose.

Finland said its healthcare system was still under pressure, with large numbers of hospitalizations, but that there had been a drop in the most severe cases. Therefore, the country is increasing the hours allowed for opening restaurants. Bars still need to close at 6pm.

Greece has again allowed restaurants and bars to have music, also with more flexible hours. The use of masks remains mandatory in supermarkets and public transport, and sporting events will remain limited.

Similar measures were adopted by Belgium, where 89% of the population received two doses of the vaccine and more than 65% the third.

Sweden has relaxed some measures, reducing the necessary isolation from seven to five days for those living with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. The country has been facing shortages of essential workers such as police and healthcare workers.

In Germany, where the number of cases continues to rise, businessmen have been asking the government to set a date to end some restrictions. Finance Minister Christian Lindner himself said that it is necessary to open a dialogue to reopen the economy.

Similar pressures apply in Switzerland, where a study indicates that 40% of companies in the country are suffering from a shortage of employees due to Covid-19.