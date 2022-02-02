Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX takes to the skies with Boeing executives on maiden flight

Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX – Disclosure





Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest aviation group, returned its Boeing 737 MAX to the skies today with the airline’s chairman and executives, Boeing executives, ministers, ambassadors, government officials, journalists and customers on board the first flight.

The flight is remarkable as it was the crash of one of Ethiopian’s 737 MAXs that led to the stop of flights with the model worldwide in March 2019. Commenting on the return to service, Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam, he said:

“Safety is the highest priority at Ethiopian Airlines and guides every decision and every action we take. It is in keeping with this guiding principle that we are now returning the Boeing 737 MAX to service. In line with our initially stated commitment to becoming one of the last airlines to return to flying the 737 MAX, we dedicate sufficient time to monitor the design modification work and the 20+ month rigorous recertification process and ensure that our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians and cabin crew are confident in the safety of the fleet.”





“The airline’s confidence is further demonstrated by taking top executives and the chairman and other senior government officials on the first flight.”

The Boeing 737 MAX has racked up more than 349,000 commercial flights and around 900,000 total flight hours since resuming operation a year ago. Ethiopian Airlines said it follows rigorous and comprehensive processes to ensure all planes in the sky are safe. She also says she is confident that her customers will enjoy the safety and comfort on board the aircraft.

Ethiopian Airlines has four B737 MAXs in its fleet and 25 more on order, some of which will be delivered in 2022.



