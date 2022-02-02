Ethiopian employees hid on roof of plane on daring escape to US

Photo by byeangel, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





Documents revealed by CNN confirm that employees of the Ethiopian state-owned airline hid on the roof of a passenger aircraft to flee their country, amid local tensions. Although evidence has been presented, the airline denies the fact.

The incident involved two Ethiopian Airlines maintenance technicians hiding in an empty space on the roof of the passenger cabin of a commercial airliner to flee Ethiopia and claim asylum in the United States, a Customs and Border Protection spokesman confirmed. from the USA.

The two men applied for asylum on Dec. 1 after placing themselves in the small empty space on the roof of a Boeing 777 passenger jet and surviving a 36-hour journey from Addis Ababa. The plane ended up in Washington, but passed through Lagos, Nigeria, and Dublin, Ireland, before heading to the United States.

An airline source who spoke to CNN said an investigation concluded that the men accessed the empty space through a maintenance panel inside the flight attendants’ rest compartment installed on the 777s.





Upon arrival in Washington DC, the men came out of hiding and surrendered to border officials. A CBP spokesperson said the men “had Ethiopian Airlines employee identification cards and were in hiding with the intention of applying for asylum in the United States.”

“The two Ethiopians are currently housed in a federal detention center awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge.”, the statement continued. “CBP has issued a civil penalty to Ethiopian Airlines for the security breach and has been informed of the measures the airline is taking to improve the aircraft’s security plan.”

A security breach is not an isolated incident. About 16 Ethiopians managed to illegally leave Ethiopia on the carrier’s own planes. Some reportedly dressed up as cabin crew, while others hid in the cargo hold of commercial jets.





Two former Ethiopian Airlines employees told how they fled to Brussels on December 4, 2021, after hiding among luggage in the cargo hold of a plane. “We took the risk. We had no choice, we couldn’t live in Addis Ababa, we were being treated like terrorists.”, one of the men told CNN.

Both are of Tigray heritage from the contested region in northern Ethiopia. The Ethiopian government has been involved in a fierce conflict with the Tigris separatists and the national flag bearer has been accused of helping to transport weapons and military personnel.

Ethiopian Airlines has not yet publicly commented on the latest allegations.



