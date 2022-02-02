Exclusive: Brit Sandbox buys Playkids and puts Movile on board | Business

The British Sandbox & Co, a digital education and entertainment platform, has just closed the acquisition of the Brazilian Playkids. Controlled by Movile, the same group that owns iFood, Playkids has a video on demand application for children from 2 to 6 years old, and the Leiturinha children’s book subscription club, totaling more than four million monthly users – both products will for the Sandbox portfolio.

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed, but the transaction was made partly in cash and partly in shares, with Movile, the majority shareholder of Playkids, becoming a minority shareholder of Sandbox. Movile will have an observer seat on the British company’s board, which should be occupied by Silvia Motta, director of strategy and M&A.

Sandbox defines itself as a millennial learning company for children, families and teachers. Created in 2015, it currently has around 60 million users.

Playkids was born a little earlier, in 2013, in a Movile innovation cell, and Leiturinha was acquired in 2016. “We have had the company in our portfolio for a long time and we had a lot of doubts about how to grow in Brazil at the pace we expect to a technology company, since the business here is already super big, families love it and the business is profitable, but we were already close to our potential and we wanted a way to take the company to another level”, says Silvia.

Movile was in talks with some groups and Sandbox was off the radar, but coincidentally the British company was starting to evaluate the Brazilian market, and paths crossed. “The platforms have a lot of content and distribution synergy”, says the executive.

As the company did not operate in the region, Guilherme Martins, CEO of PlayKids and founder of Leiturinha, will lead the expansion of Sandbox in Latin America. “Over the last two years, we have sought more profitability than growth and now we are back to focusing on expansion and market share. We are going to put Leiturinha in the Sandbox portfolio and identify if there are other opportunities for physical products, something unprecedented for the group”, says Martins.

The book club already had a project designed to debut in Mexico last year, which ended up waiting for the conclusion of the transaction. Colombia and Argentina are also on the radar. “As for their brands, they have very interesting products, such as Code Kingdoms, to teach programming through play. Children create their games in Minecraft and Roblox, starting from the beginning that they have no knowledge until the final delivery”, he exemplifies, about the game aimed at children from 8 to 14 years old.

Movile made an Afterverse spin-off of the Playkids business before the transaction, keeping the game studio under its control – one of the conditions of the deal with Sandbox. Afterverse owns PX XP, a game that Playkids but took on a life of its own, and today is a business with 50 million users in 14 countries.