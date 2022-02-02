Strengthening your shoulder muscles helps keep your notoriously unstable shoulder joint safer, which helps you stay injury-free while lifting weights or doing yoga. To be able to do exercises to strengthen the shoulder muscles, you need to target the area.

Shoulder reinforcement also works wonders for your posture. Let’s say she spends long hours sitting – her shoulders have probably adapted to rounding forward. Training to pull them back into position can help to undo this.



Exercises to strengthen the shoulder muscles are suitable to do at the gym or at home:

Upright Row

How to make: Start with feet hip-width apart, legs straight, with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing inward. Pull your elbows up and out to lift the dumbbells to your chest. Reverse the movement to return to the beginning. This is a repeat. Complete 15 repetitions.

Banded Pull-Aparts

How to make: Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, arms stretched out in front of your body and raised to shoulder height, holding an elastic band with both hands, palms facing the floor. Pull your wrists out. Slowly return to the start. This is a repeat. Complete 10 repetitions.

Halo

How to make: Begin by kneeling on the floor with your knees slightly wider than your hips holding a dumbbell in both hands directly in front of your chest, elbows pointed down at the side. Keep both arms bent and slowly circle the dumbbell around your head. This is a repeat. Complete 10 repetitions in each direction.

Reverse Snow Angel

How to make: Start lying on your stomach on the floor with your legs extended, your forehead resting on a mat or towel, and your arms at your sides raised in line with your hips, palms down. Keeping arms straight and palms facing the floor, bring arms out to the side in a wide arc and over the top, bringing biceps to the ears. Reverse the movement to return to the beginning. This is a repeat. Complete 12 to 15 repetitions.

Inverted Pushup

How to make: Start in an upside-down “V” position with your feet firmly planted, hands pressed to the floor, and hips in the air. Bend your elbows out and to the sides, bringing your head to touch the floor. Press through the hands to return to the beginning. This is a repeat. Complete 10 repetitions.

Extension Plank

How to make: Start on a high plank with shoulders over wrists. Keep your palms on the floor and your arms straight, pull your feet back as far as you can maintain control and level your hips, aiming to bring your shoulders back behind your hands and your lower body toward the floor. Reverse the movement to return to the beginning. This is a repeat. Complete 10 repetitions.

Tabletop Lift

How to make: Start by sitting with your legs bent, feet on the floor, arms straight and behind your body, palms pressed to the mat with fingertips facing your buttocks and just a few inches behind them. Raise your hips until your thighs are parallel to the ceiling. Pause at the top and then lower the back. This is a repeat. Complete 10 repetitions.

Front Raise

How to make: To begin, stand with knees slightly bent, right foot forward and flat on the floor, left foot back (heel high), with an elastic band looped under the arch of the right foot, hands grasping it by the extremities, and arms at your sides – swapping the band for a pair of dumbbells is another option. Without bending your elbows, raise your arms in front of your body to shoulder height. Slowly download to return to the beginning. This is a repeat. Complete 12 repetitions.

